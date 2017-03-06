StyleCaster
13 Best Face Mists That Will Give You an Instant Glow

Photo: ImaxTree

There’s nothing worse (OK, there are many, many worse things, but go with it) than looking in the mirror at noon and seeing that your previously glowing, moisturized skin has somehow dissolved into a pile of flakes and dullness. Like, what do you do? You can’t really slather a thick cream over your foundation and head back to your meeting with a patchy, globbed-up face, but the idea of sitting with tight, Crypt-Keeper skin for another seven hours sounds equally horrible. Which is why we’re so obsessed with the new wave of face mists that don’t just refresh your skin, but actually replenish the moisture you’ve lost throughout the day. Yup.

While many water-based face mists can actually dry out your skin (the water molecules bind to the moisture in your skin, then evaporate it all away), these face mists are formulated with coconut water, aloe, fruit and nut oils, and antioxidants that help restore your skin’s moisture barrier while giving you a Gigi Hadid-worthy glow. Click through to see our favorites, then promptly buy them all for your purse, your medicine cabinet, your desk, your nightstand, your glove compartment…

1 of 13
Pixi Vitamin Wakeup Mist
Pixi Vitamin Wakeup Mist

Pixi Vitamin Wakeup Mist, $15; at Pixi

Photo: Pixi
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray

S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray, $13; at S.W. Basics

Photo: S.W. Basics
Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Mist
Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Mist

Missha Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence Mist, $20; at Missha

Photo: Missha
Plant Re: Fresh Organic Toning Facial Mist
Plant Re: Fresh Organic Toning Facial Mist

Plant Re: Fresh Organic Toning Facial Mist, $12; at Plant

Photo: Plant
Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Toner Mist
Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Toner Mist

Allies of Skin Molecular Saviour Toner Mist, $55; at Allies of Skin

Photo: Allies of Skin
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist

Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool For School
Lumion Oxygen Mist + HOCL
Lumion Oxygen Mist + HOCL

Lumion Oxygen Mist + HOCL, $24; at Lumion

Photo: Lumion
Algenist Splash Hydrating Setting Mist
Algenist Splash Hydrating Setting Mist

Algenist Splash Hydrating Setting Mist, $35; at Algenist

Photo: Algenist
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist

Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, $32; at Herbivore

Photo: Herbivore
Odacité Aloe + Immortelle Hydra-Repair Treatment Mist
Odacité Aloe + Immortelle Hydra-Repair Treatment Mist

Odacité Aloe + Immortelle Hydra-Repair Treatment Mist, $39; at Odacité

Photo: Odacité
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Water Mist
Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber De-Tox Water Mist

Peter Thomas Roth  Cucumber De-Tox Water Mist, $28; at Ulta

Photo: Ulta
Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist
Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist

Origins Energy-Boosting Treatment Lotion Mist, $21.50; at Origins

Photo: Origins
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner
Kopari Coconut Rose Toner

Kopari Coconut Rose Toner, $24; at Kopari

Photo: Kopari

