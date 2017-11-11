The Best Face Masks for Every Winter Skin Issue

Hydration is the name of the game when it comes to winter skin care. Cold weather has a habit of putting our skin’s PH off balance, thus creating a set of issues that require treatment beyond our daily cleansers and moisturizers.
Face masks are the easy fix simply because there are made to target specific concerns; from dryness all the way to more serious conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Before the temperatures really drop and your face starts to feel like leather, get familiar with seven masks that will heal from the inside out.
For Flare-Ups: Belif The True Tincture Mask
Conditions like eczema and psoriasis cause the skin to become red, itchy and irritated year-round, but especially during winter. This time of year, the cooler temps are also sucking the skin of its natural oils, which can leave you with double the dryness. Masks infused with multi-tasking ingredients like chamomile will calm and hydrate those inflamed areas.
$36, at Sephora
For Dull Skin: Dr. Jart+ Brightening Infusion Hydrogel Mask
If your summer tan is long gone, but you still want that glow through the winter months, invest in face masks with brightening properties, such as vitamin C, kojic acid and hydroquinone. This particular one is also made with pearl extract, which helps shrink blemishes.
$7.50, at Sephora
For Dehydrated Skin: Karuna Hydrating+ Face Mask
This should not be confused with dry skin. Classic dry skin feels tight to the touch, whereas dehydrated skin can actually feel more oily, as it's being produced to make up for the loss of water. In this case, you'll need masks that are made with ultra-hydrating ingredients (like hyaluronic acid) that can break through the skin's moisture barrier.
$8, at Karuna
For Chapped Skin: Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask
Red skin that also feels painful typically occurs in air with low humidity or when you're using products with drying ingredients. Part of the healing process involves treatments that will put nutrients back into the skin. Cooling and calming ingredients, like aloe vera, will neutralize your skin's PH balance and feel like a glass of cold water for the face.
$45, at Kiehl's
For Breakouts: Mario Badescu Drying Mask
Random breakouts are inevitable any time of year, so having a treatment on hand is always smart. Look for clarifying formulas made with ingredients that clear pores and diminish shine. This one is made with a powerful mix of sulfur, kaolin and other minerals.
$18, at Mario Badescu
For Redness or Rosacea: Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Mask
Like those with irritating skin conditions, the cold winter winds can also leave you with cheeks that look splotchy instead of blush-like. Aim for antioxidants that will restore the skin's moisture and plant-based ingredients that will calm the skin simultaneously. This one is gentle enough for sensitive skin types.
$24, at Paula's Choice
For Dry Skin: Sephora Collection Avocado Face Mask
When you skin feels tight and looks ashier than usual, it simply needs to be hydrated. Thick and creamy ingredients like avocado will penetrate the skin's top barrier to give it a much-needed boost of moisture
$6, at Sephora
