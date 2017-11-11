StyleCaster
The Best Face Masks for Every Winter Skin Issue

The Best Face Masks for Every Winter Skin Issue

by
The Best Face Masks for Every Winter Skin Issue
Photo: ImaxTree

Hydration is the name of the game when it comes to winter skin care. Cold weather has a habit of putting our skin’s PH off balance, thus creating a set of issues that require treatment beyond our daily cleansers and moisturizers.

Face masks are the easy fix simply because there are made to target specific concerns; from dryness all the way to more serious conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Before the temperatures really drop and your face starts to feel like leather, get familiar with seven masks that will heal from the inside out.

STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Belif Chamomile Mask
For Flare-Ups: Belif The True Tincture Mask

Conditions like eczema and psoriasis cause the skin to become red, itchy and irritated year-round, but especially during winter. This time of year, the cooler temps are also sucking the skin of its natural oils, which can leave you with double the dryness. Masks infused with multi-tasking ingredients like chamomile will calm and hydrate those inflamed areas.

$36, at Sephora

Photo: Belif
STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Dr. Jart+ Brightening Infusion
For Dull Skin: Dr. Jart+ Brightening Infusion Hydrogel Mask

If your summer tan is long gone, but you still want that glow through the winter months, invest in face masks with brightening properties, such as vitamin C, kojic acid and hydroquinone. This particular one is also made with pearl extract, which helps shrink blemishes.

$7.50, at Sephora

Photo: Dr. Jart+
STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Karuna Hydration Mask
For Dehydrated Skin: Karuna Hydrating+ Face Mask

This should not be confused with dry skin. Classic dry skin feels tight to the touch, whereas dehydrated skin can actually feel more oily, as it's being produced to make up for the loss of water. In this case, you'll need masks that are made with ultra-hydrating ingredients (like hyaluronic acid) that can break through the skin's moisture barrier.

$8, at Karuna

Photo: Karuna
STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Mask
For Chapped Skin: Kiehl's Calendula & Aloe Soothing Hydration Mask

Red skin that also feels painful typically occurs in air with low humidity or when you're using products with drying ingredients. Part of the healing process involves treatments that will put nutrients back into the skin. Cooling and calming ingredients, like aloe vera, will neutralize your skin's PH balance and feel like a glass of cold water for the face.

$45, at Kiehl's

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Mario Badescu Drying Mask
For Breakouts: Mario Badescu Drying Mask

Random breakouts are inevitable any time of year, so having a treatment on hand is always smart. Look for clarifying formulas made with ingredients that clear pores and diminish shine. This one is made with a powerful mix of sulfur, kaolin and other minerals.

$18, at Mario Badescu

Photo: Mario Badescu
STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Paula's Choice Hydration Mask
For Redness or Rosacea: Paula's Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Mask

Like those with irritating skin conditions, the cold winter winds can also leave you with cheeks that look splotchy instead of blush-like. Aim for antioxidants that will restore the skin's moisture and plant-based ingredients that will calm the skin simultaneously. This one is gentle enough for sensitive skin types.

$24, at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice
STYLECASTER | Winter Face Masks | Sephora Avocado Mask
For Dry Skin: Sephora Collection Avocado Face Mask

When you skin feels tight and looks ashier than usual, it simply needs to be hydrated. Thick and creamy ingredients like avocado will penetrate the skin's top barrier to give it a much-needed boost of moisture

$6, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

