The Best, Most Obnoxious Face Masks to Wear In-Flight

Christina Grasso
Photo: Allison Kahler

Take it from someone who has spent a lot of time on airplanes: Flying wreaks havoc on one’s skin. The air in the cabin is not only recirculated and crawling with lawd-knows-what; it’s also about as dry as the Mojave Desert and sucks all the moisture straight out of the skin, leaving it with the consistency of a saltine cracker.

I know what you’re thinking: You’re sitting there all, “Y tho?,” giving a lifeless expression looking like Pope Leo X. But the only thing worse than looking like that famed Fernando Botero painting is looking like a flaky, shriveled up Fernando Botero painting. So, what’s a gal to do?

22580489 1988058544804431 1680903066959740928 n The Best, Most Obnoxious Face Masks to Wear In Flight

Credit: Instagram | @yarashahidi

Enter in-flight masking. I get that it’s not (yet) a culturally acceptable way to combat skin woes, and may very well both scare and scar children, but even if the latter turned out to be true, it’s vital to remember that self-care isn’t selfish. And sometimes (read: always), self-care comes in the form of wearing the most obnoxious sheet mask one can find on an aircraft. (Or on Amtrak, or the subway, or the DMV. And yes, I’ve done it all.) Your skin may very well be the only thing to do so, but it will thank you.

22429901 1937711486497473 4088344206165147648 n The Best, Most Obnoxious Face Masks to Wear In Flight

Credit: Instagram | @milehighmaskclub

Ahead, see our top picks for masking in-flight and start chopping those cucumbers.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 13
Dermovia Lace Your Face

Dermovia Rejuvenating Collagen Lace Your Face Mask

$15, at Dermovia

Photo: Dermovia

The gentleman behind me is having a few regrets rn 👽✈️💦 #milehighmaskclub

A post shared by Christina Grasso (@thepouf) on

STYLECASTER | Flight Face Masks | Neutrogena Light Therapy

Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask

$34.99, at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena

Good morning @amtrak!!! 👽🚂 #milehighmaskclub land edition

A post shared by Christina Grasso (@thepouf) on

Dr. Jart Rubber Mask

Dr. Jart Firm Lover Rubber Mask

$12, at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Nothing to see here, kids. Run along 😈 #milehighmaskclub

A post shared by Christina Grasso (@thepouf) on

Erno Laszlo Hydrogel Mask

Erno Laszlo Soothe and Calm Hydrogel Mask Set

$60, at Erno Laszlo

Photo: Erno Laszlo

Live footage of the #milehighmaskclub not going as well as it could 👽✈️

A post shared by Christina Grasso (@thepouf) on

STYLECASTER | Flight Face Masks | Saturday Skin Brightening Mask

Saturday Skin Spotlight Brightening Mask

$30 for 5, at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

This is why they say to never get in the empty car.

A post shared by Christina Grasso (@thepouf) on

Yes, I get that this is not, in fact, on a plane, but perhaps the air in subway cars is just as detrimental.

STYLECASTER | Flight Face Masks | Forever 21 Oh K Gold Dust Mask

Forever 21 Oh K Gold Dust Mask

$5.60, at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
MZ Skin Mask

MZ SKIN Hydra Lift Golden Facial Treatment Mask

$130 for a pack of 5, at Net-A-Porter

Photo: Net-A-Porter
Skin Inc Brighten Up Mask

Face Inc Brighten Up Sheet Mask

$6, at Nails Inc

Photo: Nails Inc

