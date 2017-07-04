StyleCaster
The 7 Best Face Masks For Soothing Angry, Acne-Prone Skin

by
Photo: ImaxTree

We’re going to drop a surprising fact on you: Pimples suck. Not only do they itch like crazy and hurt when touched, but add in the intense summer heat, plus a few layers of sweaty, crease-y makeup, and you’ve got a recipe for super-irritated, broken-out skin. But contrary to what you might think, aggressively treating your blemishes with a zillion spot treatments and acne creams can actually lead to more zits. Yup—the more you dry out and irritate your skin, the more your skin overproduces oil to compensate, leading to clogged pores, blackheads, and pimples. Fun, right?

We know; you might not feel like playing nice with your acne, but trust us when we say that being as gentle with your face as possible will help heal your skin and reduce further breakouts. So we rounded up the best face masks to calm angry, irritated, acne-prone skin, all of which contain soothing ingredients, like chamomile, cucumber, and aloe vera to gently fight inflammation and redness. Click through to see our favorites, and get ready to hear your skin literally sigh with relief tonight.

Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—Cremorlab Herb Tea Pure Calming Mask
Cremorlab Herb Tea Pure Calming Mask

Cremorlab Herb Tea Pure Calming Mask, $6; at Peach & Lily

Photo: Cremorlab
Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—Garnier Skinactive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask—Soothing
Garnier Skinactive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask—Soothing

Garnier Skinactive Moisture Bomb The Super Hydrating Sheet Mask—Soothing, $2.99; at Garnier

Photo: Garnier
Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—Missha Herb in Nude Sheet Mask Soothing Care
Missha Herb in Nude Sheet Mask Soothing Care

Missha Herb in Nude Sheet Mask Soothing Care, $1.50; at Missha

Photo: Missha
Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—Mizon Enjoy Vital Up-Time Calming Mask
Mizon Enjoy Vital Up-Time Calming Mask

Mizon Enjoy Vital Up-Time Calming Mask, $3.50; at Peach & Lily

Photo: Mizon
Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—My Beauty Diary Calming Soothing Hydration Mask Aloe Vera
My Beauty Diary Calming & Soothing Hydration Mask—Aloe Vera

My Beauty Diary Calming & Soothing Hydration Mask—Aloe Vera, $12.99; at Target

Photo: My Beauty Diary
Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—Nugg Soothing Face Mask
Nügg Soothing Face Mask

Nügg Soothing Face Mask, $3.99; at Nügg

Photo: Nügg
Best Face Masks For Soothing Breakouts—RE:P Bio Fresh Mask With Real Calming Herb
Re:P Bio Fresh Mask with Real Calming Herb

Re:P Bio Fresh Mask with Real Calming Herb, $41; at Soko Glam

Photo: Re:P
Photo: ImaxTree

