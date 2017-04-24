StyleCaster
The 9 Best Eye Creams That Actually Get Rid of Wrinkles

OK, so we’re the first ones to call bullshit on the whole eye-cream thing, because 99-percent of the time, they’re totally useless and unnecessary. Whaaa? Yup—most eye creams are filled with the exact same ingredients already found in your face cream, so unless you’re only using an eye cream and leaving the rest of your face bone dry, it’s basically a redundant step in your skin-care routine. Unless, of course, you’re using an eye cream with proven anti-agers, like retinol and antioxidants. Then, folks, you’ve got yourself a power player.

We both know where this is going, so we’ll cut to the chase: We’ve rounded up all of the very best eye creams that truly, seriously work, meaning after a few months (sorry, science hasn’t married itself to magic, yet), you’ll see a legit reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and discoloration, thanks to the skin-resurfacing retinoids, complexion-brightening vitamin C, and damage-preventing antioxidants that are seriously packed into each of these serums and creams. Just massage a few drops across your under-eyes and eyelids every night after your moisturizer, and prepare to see younger-looking eyes (or, at least, the stuff surrounding your eyes) after a few months.

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream
RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream

RoC Retinol Correxion Eye Cream, $24.49; at CVS Pharmacy

Amarte Eyeconic Eye Cream
Amarte Eyeconic Eye Cream

Amarte Eyeconic Eye Cream, $80; at Dermstore

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm
Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm

Dermalogica Multivitamin Power Firm, $62; at Dermalogica

Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Cream Treatment
Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Cream Treatment

Olay Eyes Pro Retinol Eye Cream Treatment, $24.86; at Walmart

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic + Retinol Eye Cream, $68; at Net-a-Porter

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream with Retinol
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream with Retinol

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Eye Cream with Retinol, $17.99; at Target

Philosophy Miraculous Anti-Wrinkle Retinoid Eye Repair
Philosophy Miraculous Anti-Wrinkle Retinoid Eye Repair

Philosophy Miraculous Anti-Wrinkle Retinoid Eye Repair, $68; at Sephora

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Moisturizer
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Moisturizer

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Eye Cream Moisturizer, $13.27; at Walmart

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Concentrate Intensive
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Concentrate Intensive

La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Concentrate Intensive, $56.99; at La Roche-Posay

