The 9 Best Eye Creams That Actually Get Rid of Wrinkles

OK, so we’re the first ones to call bullshit on the whole eye-cream thing, because 99-percent of the time, they’re totally useless and unnecessary. Whaaa? Yup—most eye creams are filled with the exact same ingredients already found in your face cream, so unless you’re only using an eye cream and leaving the rest of your face bone dry, it’s basically a redundant step in your skin-care routine. Unless, of course, you’re using an eye cream with proven anti-agers, like retinol and antioxidants. Then, folks, you’ve got yourself a power player.

We both know where this is going, so we’ll cut to the chase: We’ve rounded up all of the very best eye creams that truly, seriously work, meaning after a few months (sorry, science hasn’t married itself to magic, yet), you’ll see a legit reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, and discoloration, thanks to the skin-resurfacing retinoids, complexion-brightening vitamin C, and damage-preventing antioxidants that are seriously packed into each of these serums and creams. Just massage a few drops across your under-eyes and eyelids every night after your moisturizer, and prepare to see younger-looking eyes (or, at least, the stuff surrounding your eyes) after a few months.