The Best Dry Shampoo for Oily Hair

We’ll just get to the point: Oily hair is a bitch. And the more you wash your hair, the oilier it seems to get. (It’s true: Your scalp thinks you’re stripping it of its natural oils forever until the end of time, so it rushes to restore them quickly—et voila, you have a cycle o’ grease.)

Of course, dry shampoo—a wondrous invention that encourages an acceptable level of laziness—exists, but not every product is formulated to tackle super-oily hair. We rounded up 13 of our favorites that not only sop up grease, but also deliver serious second-day volume without all the gross starchy residue—just be sure not to rely on it too much, lest you want the cycle to begin again. The best dry shampoos for oily hair at every budget, ahead.