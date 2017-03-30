The Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers You Need Now

Scroll To See More Images

The best tinted moisturizers are the perfect fusion of skincare and a light form of foundation. The top products give us light coverage, while at the same time imparting just the right amount of moisture that doesn’t leave us greasy.

Sadly, these 2-in-1 products that are lightening the load of makeup bags everywhere are not always at a very accessible price. Half the point of a multitasking product is make life a little less stressful in the application process, so why not take that calm, cool, and collected vibe over to the price-tag? Hello, drugstore beauty! After checking out this roundup below of the best drugstore tinted moisturizer products, you’ll realize that getting your skin happy and hydrated while providing a natural light coverage couldn’t be easier—or more budget-friendly.

This drugstore brand has pretty much everything, including anti-aging creams, under eye treatments, lightening and brightening products. They also sell color cosmetics and this product combines the two. With an SPF of 15, Boots formulated a daily moisturizer that’s fixed with either a light or medium toned pigment to blur away imperfections and even out skin tone.(Boots No7 Dual Action Tinted Moisturiser, $13.99; at Target

This lightly pigmented moisturizer from e.l.f is enhanced with ingredients that promote hydration as well as a calm, even, and nourished complexion. Made with vitamin A, C, and E, and aloe vera, this product won’t leave your skin feeling dry and flaky from just covering up any blemishes or trying to get a flawless finish. It also has SPF 20, giving you added protection from the elements.(e.l.f Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20, $3; at Ulta

One common issue with tinted moisturizers is that they’re not available in a ton of different shades. The pigment infused in such a product is pointless if it leaves a noticeable line of demarcation on your skin. Sonia Kashuk’s is offered in five different skin tone hues and has an SPF of 15.(Sonia Kashuk Radiant Tinted Moisturizer, $13.69; at Target

When you’re on the hunt for a tinted moisturizer that’s free of as many chemicals as possible but still has a decent price tag, check over on the Physicians Formula shelf. This product, available in four different shades, is made with 80 percent organic ingredients and is paraben and artificial fragrance-free. It boasts a sheer coverage, is topped with SPF 15 for sun protection, and organic fruit water for extra hydration.(Physicians Formula Organic Wear Moisturizer, $11.99; at Walgreens

With seven different shades to choose from, NYX made sure you’d be able to score a tinted moisturizer that works well with your skin. This product blends in seamlessly and actually ends up leaving more a dewy, glowy finish than something that’s matte. All you need is a touch of blush, some mascara, and your five-minute makeup face is basically done.(NYX Tinted Moisturizer, $10; at NYX

Originally published June 2015. Updated March 2017.