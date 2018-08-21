Drugstore Retinol Products for Smoother Skin on a Budget

What isn’t there to love about retinol? When used correctly and consistently, it’ll take your skin from bumpy to smooth, potentially reduce breakouts and even out a hyper-pigmented complexion. In short: it’s the not-so-secret sauce for keeping your skin on point and primed for days when you want full makeup coverage and days when you’d rather go bare.
Well, maybe there’s just one thing we wish retinol was…and that’s less expensive. While we expect something with such a potent amount of fine-line-fighting ingredients to be pricier than other products, we also don’t think it should be inaccessible to those on a budget. Thankfully, more and more brands are creating affordable options in the form of a night cream, serum and even toner.
That means you can get your daily dose of retinol without having to add more steps to your routine. Ahead are 15 of the best-selling ones you can find in your local drugstore.
Pixi by Petra Retinol Tonic
A no-rinse water made with retinol and soothing botanicals to give skin a softer and smoother appearance. Apply with a cotton pad and follow with your moisturizer.
$15 at Target
Urban Skin Rx Dark Spot Rapid Repair Retinol Treatment
Retinol smooths skin, while niacinamide delivers deeply penetrating moisture and kojic acid targets an uneven complexion.
$22.99 at Target
Beauty 360 Accelerated Wrinkle Moisturizing Cream
In addition to vitamin C for a brighter complexion and hyaluronic acid for ample moisture, this creamy moisturizer also includes a retinyl palmitate (a.k.a. retinol) to smooth out fine lines.
$15.39 at CVS
CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Face Cream Serum for Fine Lines and Wrinkles
Combined with ceramides (molecules that help protect the top layer of skin), this retinol-rich moisturizer promises to delay damage caused by environmental stressors.
$18.49 at Walgreens
Garnier SkinActive Ultra-Lift Anti-Aging Moisturizer & Serum
This two-in-one skin treatment is made with the antioxidant vitamin E, rice peptides and a form of vitamin A (retinol) for smoother skin.
$16.99 at Walgreens
Hada Labo Tokyo Anti-Aging Hydrator
This serum-like retinol can be used alone or along with a slightly heavier moisturizer for your smoothest, most hydrated skin yet.
$11.69 at Target
Honest Beauty Younger Clearer Night Serum with Honestly Pure Retinol Facial Treatment
This plant-based retinol includes a dose of salicylic acid to keep surprise breakouts from plaguing your skin.
$69.99 at Target
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Aging Concentrate Face Cream with Retinol
This unscented intense face cream includes a potent dose of retinol that should only be used a few times a week at night.
$56.99 at Target
Life-Flo 1% Retinol A Cream
This retinol-heavy moisturizer includes a helping of green tea and vitamin C for softening the skin, but should still be limited to use just a few nights a week.
$20.99 at CVS
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream
This best seller contains retinol for not only smoothing the skin, but increasing its firmness over time.
$10.72 at Walmart
MD Complete Anti-Aging Retinol Vitamin C Concentrate
This highly potent mix of vitamin C and retinol is a heavy-duty treatment for skin with an uneven tone and complexion.
$28.99 at CVS
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Accelerated Retinol SA Night Moisturizer
Gentle enough for daily use, this night moisturizer combines retinol with hyaluronic acid to smooth fine lines.
$16.99 at Target
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Facial Serum
This best-selling pre-moisturizer treatment is a cult favorite, thanks to its powerful mix of retinol, magnesium, zinc and copper, which targets bumpy skin with uneven tone.
$17.99 at Target
Skin + Pharmacy Advanced Anti-Aging Therapy Retinol Night Moisturizer
A fragrance- and oil-free retinol formula made specifically to treat acne-prone skin.
$13.99 at CVS
Vichy LiftActiv Retinol HA Concentrate Anti-Wrinkle Face Serum
In addition to retinol, this daily serum also includes LR2412, a jasmine-plant-infused ingredient that increases the skin's capacity to repair itself.
$45 at CVS
