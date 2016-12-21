5 Tried-and-True Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners That Won’t Budge

A smart approach to spending dictates that there are some things worth splurging on — and others that may not be worth the extra few dollars. Anti-aging moisturizers packed to the gills with retinoids and peptides and SPF 30 and Elizabeth Báthory’s secret blend? Worth it. Liquid eyeliner, mascara, and other bacteria-laden items it’s wise to replace every few months? Not so much. The best drugstore liquid eyeliner is a better bet.

Whether you’re the kind of person who’s made a signature look out of a cat eye or just prefers to face the day with a teensy-weensy bit of definition around the eyes, chances are a good liquid eyeliner is your mainstay. And if you’re putting on eyeliner every single day, then you’ve more than likely noticed just how quickly you seem to go through the liquid stuff. Either you run out or it runs out of steam; it’s the circle of life.

Spare yourself the drama and invest in one of these 5 hand-to-God tried-and-true liquid eyeliners, all of which can be purchased for under $15 anywhere drugstore eyeliners are found. That’s practically an invitation to buy them in bulk.