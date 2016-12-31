The 7 Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin

If you have dry skin, you know how it can sometimes feel like you’re throwing moisture into a bottomless well. You can layer on the thickest, richest creams each morning, but by noon, your face feels like it’s cracking every time you smile, and your foundation has settled into all of your dry patches, like a mosaic of sadness. It’s awesome, right? Super attractive.

But you needn’t live in a state persistent state of flakiness—you just need to find a foundation formula that infuses your skin with hydration as you wear it, like these seven moisture-packed foundations. Each of them contains skin-soothers and hydrators, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and, as a major bonus, they’re all under $15 and found at your local drugstore. Keep reading to find your new favorite foundation, and be prepared not to hate your skin for once.