The 7 Best Drugstore Foundations for Dry Skin

by
Photo: ImaxTree

If you have dry skin, you know how it can sometimes feel like you’re throwing moisture into a bottomless well. You can layer on the thickest, richest creams each morning, but by noon, your face feels like it’s cracking every time you smile, and your foundation has settled into all of your dry patches, like a mosaic of sadness. It’s awesome, right? Super attractive.

But you needn’t live in a state persistent state of flakiness—you just need to find a foundation formula that infuses your skin with hydration as you wear it, like these seven moisture-packed foundations. Each of them contains skin-soothers and hydrators, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, and, as a major bonus, they’re all under $15 and found at your local drugstore. Keep reading to find your new favorite foundation, and be prepared not to hate your skin for once.

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: ImaxTree

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin
Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin

Revlon ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $13; at Ulta

Photo: Revlon
L’Oréal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup
L’Oréal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup

L’Oréal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup, $13; at L’Oréal

Photo: L’Oréal
Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation
Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Maybelline Fit Me! Dewy + Smooth Foundation, $8; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
E.l.f. Beautifully Bare Foundation Serum
E.l.f. Beautifully Bare Foundation Serum

E.l.f. Beautifully Bare Foundation Serum, $8; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint, $15; at Neutrogena

Photo: Neutrogena
CoverGirl CG Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Makeup
CoverGirl CG Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Makeup

CoverGirl CG Smoothers All-Day Hydrating Makeup, $8; at CoverGirl

Photo: CoverGirl
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum
Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum

Rimmel Lasting Finish 25H Foundation With Comfort Serum, $8; at Ulta

Photo: Rimmel

