20 Best Drugstore Eyeshadow Palettes Under $20

Obviously a good foundation is clutch and everybody needs a go-to lip—but if you really want to kick your look up a notch, it’s all about the right eyeshadow palette. The problem? Sometimes those fancy palettes are super expensive. (We love ya Naked 2, but we’re looking straight at you.) Thank god there are actually some palettes out there that offer a ton of variety, are super pigmented and don’t cost a million dollars.
We rounded up 20 of the best drugstore eyeshadows, all of which will help you create countless looks. Whether you’re a die-hard neutral fan or a more daring color enthusiast, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect match.
Originally published December 2016. Updated September 2017.
Wet 'N Wild Color Icon Palette in "Petal Pusher"
This purple-toned palette (which is perfect for fall) can create a bunch of smokey eye looks that will make green and hazel eyes pop.
Pixi by Petra Mesmerizing Mineral Palette in "Copper Peach"
These mineral eyeshadows are super versatile! Use each color individually or pair them up for a pretty gradient.
Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips Custom Eye Enhancing Shadow & Liner in "Nude Eyes"
These shimmering shadows will give you that sheen you're looking for, and when you use them wet, that color will be intensified!
NYX Dreamer Catcher Palette in "Golden Horizons"
The perfect palette for any jet-setter, these neutral shades can create a bunch of different daytime and nighttime looks. It even contains a mirror at the bottom, so you can officially stop using your iPhone as a compact.
New York Color (NYC) HD Color Trio Eye Shadow in "Central Park Plums"
At about $3, these shadows are a total steal. Pair these bold plums with a neutral lip for an edgy yet wearable look.
e.l.f. Eyeshadow Palette in "Mad For Matte"
Who doesn't love e.l.f.? This silky palette is great for day wear, but layers beautifully for night, too.
Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow + Primer in "Cool Plum"
Perfect for those on-the-go days, these plum-toned shadows have a built-in primer to help your look last all day.
Milani Runway Eyes Fashion Shadows in "Glamorous Gems"
Jewel-toned shadows are the perfect gateway for those die-hard neutral fans looking to experiment with more color.
L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Ombre Quad in "Absolute Taupe"
These taupe shades are universally flattering and look beautiful paired with winged liner and bold lashes.
L.A. Girl Beauty Brick Eyeshadow Collection in "Smoky"
Smokey Eyes + Nude Lips + Messy Hair = Perfection.
Hard Candy Sassy Eyes Sultry Eye Shadow Palette in"Pink"
Filled with milky neutral hues, this palette is the key to sexy eyes.
Boots No. 7 Stay Perfect Eye Shadow Trio in "Faithful"
Try lining your completed look with the deep plum shadow in this palette for an elegant pop of color.
Almay Intense I-Color Everyday Neutrals All Day Wear Powder Eye Shadow
Made specially to help brown eyes pop, these creamy Almay shadows create a beautiful burgundy eye.
Flower Shadow Play Eyeshadow Quad in "After Dark"
Blue eyeshadow isn't reserved for the 80s! Make sure to use a light hand with these shades, though!
Cover Girl Eye Enhancers 3 Kit Shadows in 110 "Shimmering Sands"
A favorite of beauty vlogger Blair Fowler, this shimmering champagne trio creates the ultimate neutral eye, allowing you to really bring it with the lip color.
Circa Color Focus Eye Shadow Palette in "Alter Ego"
Silvery shadows are totally underrated—try giving these three hues some makeup playtime!