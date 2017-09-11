20 Best Drugstore Eyeshadow Palettes Under $20

Obviously a good foundation is clutch and everybody needs a go-to lip—but if you really want to kick your look up a notch, it’s all about the right eyeshadow palette. The problem? Sometimes those fancy palettes are super expensive. (We love ya Naked 2, but we’re looking straight at you.) Thank god there are actually some palettes out there that offer a ton of variety, are super pigmented and don’t cost a million dollars.

We rounded up 20 of the best drugstore eyeshadows, all of which will help you create countless looks. Whether you’re a die-hard neutral fan or a more daring color enthusiast, you’re guaranteed to find your perfect match.

Originally published December 2016. Updated September 2017.