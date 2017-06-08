StyleCaster
Share

The 10 Best Deodorants That Really, Truly Keep You Dry

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 10 Best Deodorants That Really, Truly Keep You Dry

by
3 Shares
The 10 Best Deodorants That Really, Truly Keep You Dry
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Hi, my name is Chloe, and I sweat. A lot. Wow—look how close all of us are now! My family calls it The Curse: some bad spell cast upon my great-great-great grandfather centuries ago that turned generations of my family into sweaty swamp creatures. For my dad and my brother, that means perpetual full-body sweating—the red-faced guys whose faces perspire when they eat. But for me, all of my sweat is funneled directly to my underarms, meaning truly insane, leaking-faucet-level sweat, even in winter, and especially in nervous situations. (Sorry, Alex Reese, for sweating through my shirt when you held my hand in 9th grade.)

MORE: Hilary Duff’s Butt May Have Just Broken the Internet

Yeah, it’s glamorous, and yes, I am beautiful. However, my lifelong battle with hyperhidrosis (i.e. stupid-high levels of sweatiness) has made me an expert in two things: not giving a fuck, and also knowing which deodorants really work to keep me dry and B.O.-free, and which do little more than sprinkle my pits with rosewater and false hope. And since nobody should spend two decades testing out shitty deodorants like I did, I went ahead and rounded up the ten best deodorants for sweaty, smelly human beings, from roll-ons and sprays, to the crunchiest of natural formulas—all of which truly work. So click through to see them all, and get ready to hold hands with someone you have a crush on without soaking your Hollister shirt to your waist.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
A spray that seriously won't leave marks on *any* clothes
A spray that seriously won't leave marks on *any* clothes

Dove Sheer Fresh Invisible Dry Spray Antiperspirant, $5.47; at Walmart

Photo: Dove
A natural stick that uses charcoal to neutralize sweat and odor
A natural stick that uses charcoal to neutralize sweat and odor

Schmidt's Charcoal + Magnesium Mineral Enriched Natural Deodorant Stick, $9.99; at Schmidt’s

Photo: Schmidt’s
A quick-dry roll-on that works for 48 hours
A quick-dry roll-on that works for 48 hours

Mitchum Advanced Women Powder Fresh Roll-On Anti-Perspirant/Deodorant, $2.97; at Walmart

Photo: Mitchum
A soothing, natural stick that soaks up sweat with Kaolin clay
A soothing, natural stick that soaks up sweat with Kaolin clay

Freedom Stick Deodorant in Bergamot Mint, $16; at Freedom

Photo: Freedom
A clear-dry gel that totally locks out odor and sweat
A clear-dry gel that totally locks out odor and sweat

Secret Fresh Clear Gel in Luxe Lavender, $5.49; at Secret

Photo: Secret
A natural, baking soda-based cream for sensitive skin
A natural, baking soda-based cream for sensitive skin

Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Cream in Lavender, $14; at Meow Meow Tweet

Photo: Meow Meow Tweet
A natural, moisturizing stick with shea butter and coconut oil
A natural, moisturizing stick with shea butter and coconut oil

Native Deodorant in Coconut & Vanilla, $12; at Native

Photo: Native
A clear spray that releases scents the more you sweat
A clear spray that releases scents the more you sweat

Degree UltraClear Black + White Dry Spray, $4.99; at Degree

Photo: Degree
A vegan stick infused with skin-soothing aloe
A vegan stick infused with skin-soothing aloe

Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant, $14; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
A stick with 24-hour sweat and odor-neutralizing ingredients
A stick with 24-hour sweat and odor-neutralizing ingredients

Ban Shower Fresh Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant, $2.27; at Walmart

Photo: Ban
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work

The Best Anti-Aging Hair Products That Really Work
  • A spray that seriously won't leave marks on *any* clothes
  • A natural stick that uses charcoal to neutralize sweat and odor
  • A quick-dry roll-on that works for 48 hours
  • A soothing, natural stick that soaks up sweat with Kaolin clay
  • A clear-dry gel that totally locks out odor and sweat
  • A natural, baking soda-based cream for sensitive skin
  • A natural, moisturizing stick with shea butter and coconut oil
  • A clear spray that releases scents the more you sweat
  • A vegan stick infused with skin-soothing aloe
  • A stick with 24-hour sweat and odor-neutralizing ingredients
0 GOT THOUGHTS? SHARE THEM!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share