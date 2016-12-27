The 10 Best Dark Spot Correctors at Every Price Point

There comes in a time in every girl’s life that she must start to hunt for the best dark spot corrector. Whether it’s for a scar from a previous blemish or marks from sun damage, dark spots are a real pain to deal with.

Some cases are severe enough to need the help of a dermatologist, but many can be helped at home — provided you’re armed with the best dark spot removers around.

First, a little background on why you have dark spots in the first place.

Genes

Sometimes the luck of the draw may not actually be so lucky—skin can just have uneven pigment naturally. Often spots can fade away with time, but some stay unless they’re treated.

Sun Damage

Easily prevented by using a strong enough SPF (all year long, not just in the summer) but if you already have dark spots from sun damage, there is still hope.

Acne Scars

As much as you may want to end a pimple‘s life immediately, it’s best not to touch it. Popping zits can lead to scarring and dark spots that are a significantly bigger pain in the ass than the original pimple. Fair warning.

Up ahead, we’ve rounded up the best dark spot correctors in every price range.