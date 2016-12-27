StyleCaster
The 10 Best Dark Spot Correctors at Every Price Point

There comes in a time in every girl’s life that she must start to hunt for the best dark spot corrector. Whether it’s for a scar from a previous blemish or marks from sun damage, dark spots are a real pain to deal with.

Some cases are severe enough to need the help of a dermatologist, but many can be helped at home — provided you’re armed with the best dark spot removers around.

First, a little background on why you have dark spots in the first place.

Genes
Sometimes the luck of the draw may not actually be so lucky—skin can just have uneven pigment naturally. Often spots can fade away with time, but some stay unless they’re treated.

MORE: The Foods That Help Protect You Against the Sun

Sun Damage
Easily prevented by using a strong enough SPF (all year long, not just in the summer) but if you already have dark spots from sun damage, there is still hope.

Acne Scars
As much as you may want to end a pimple‘s life immediately, it’s best not to touch it. Popping zits can lead to scarring and dark spots that are a significantly bigger pain in the ass than the original pimple. Fair warning.

MORE: 10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Dark Spots

Up ahead, we’ve rounded up the best dark spot correctors in every price range.

Shiseido White Lucent MicroTargeting Spot Corrector, $175

Kiehl's Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, $49.50

 Proactiv Advanced Dark Spot Correcting Serum, $50

Verso Skincare Dark Spot Fix, $150

L'Oreal Youth Code Dark Spot Serum Corrector, $21.55

Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Dark Spot Corrector, $14.99

Fresh Peony Spot-Correcting Brightening Essence, $67

Murad Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum, $60

Burt's Bees Brightening Dark Spot Corrector, $20

