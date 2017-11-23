StyleCaster
The Best Winter Hand Creams for Every Budget

The Best Winter Hand Creams for Every Budget

Head-to-toe moisture is a year-round must, but we certainly up the ante when cold weather settles in. Every winter, we routinely stock up on deep conditioners, nourishing body oils and full coverage foundations, but somehow let our hands become an afterthought.

MORE: How to Treat Acne Breakouts in the Winter

This season, we challenge you to throw an ultra moisturizing hand cream into the mix before that first dry spell settles in. Ahead, we’ve gathered 11 top-rated formulas that’ll keep your skin from chapping beyond repair. Scroll through to find the best one for your budget; from the single digit drugstore staples to beautifully packaged luxe finds. Your hands deserve a little TLC.

STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | The Body Shop Vanilla Chai Hand Cream
The Body Shop Vanilla Chai Hand Cream

The Body Shop's newest moisturizer is the perfect pint-sized companion for your holiday travels.

$8, at The Body Shop

Photo: The Body Shop
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Soap and Glory Hand Food
Soap and Glory Hand Food

Scented with the brand's "Original Pink" fragrance, this marshmallow-infused moisturizer is just what hampered hands need after a long day.

$8, at Soap and Glory

Photo: Soap and Glory
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Scentbird Hand Cream Earl Grey and Blackberry
Scentbird Hand Cream Earl Grey and Blackberry

We're so excited this fragrance brand launched a set of hand creams and they certainly don't disappoint. Each delectably scented option is free of parabens/sulfates and chock full of nourishing ingredients like aloe leaf and vitamin E.

$14.95, at Scentbird

Photo: Scentbird
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Emollients like avocado and sesame oil make this heavy-duty lotion a must-have moisturizer for gym rats and anyone with an active lifestyle.

$15, at Kiehl’s

Photo: Kiehl's
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream
Skinfix Ultra Rich Hand Cream

This award-winning hand cream is quick absorbing formulated with a slew of hydrating ingredients for healing cracked skin in an instant.

$15.50, at Skinfix

Photo: Skinfix
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Avene Cold Cream
Avene Cold Cream

White beeswax and mineral oil are the ingredients used to bring a cool wave of hydration to parched hands.

$20, at Avene

Photo: Avene
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Captain Blankenship Anchor Hand and Lip Balm
Captain Blankenship Anchor Hand and Lip Balm

This organic hand and lip balm is infused with almond oil, shea butter, beeswax and lavender oil, all of which work together to heal chapped skin and calm the senses.

$20, at Captain Blankenship

Photo: Captain Blankenship
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | L'Occitane Shea Butter and Hand Cream
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Coat your chapped hands in this ultra rich moisturizer, without any oily buildup.

$29, at L’Occitane

Photo: L'Occitane
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Supergoop Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn
Supergoop Forever Young Hand Cream SPF 40 with Sea Buckthorn

This SPF-infused hand cream is yet another reminder that UV protection isn't just for your face.

$38, at Supergoop

Photo: Supergoop
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Chanel La Creme Main
Chanel La Creme Main

This lightly scented luxe find is formulated to brighten dull skin and moisturize simultaneously. The packaging is sleek enough for your purse, too.

$50, at Chanel

Photo: Chanel
STYLECASTER | Best Hand Creams for Dry Skin | Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion
Jo Malone English Pear & Freesia Body & Hand Lotion

This delicately scented moisturizer promises to leave your skin hydrated and dewy after a few minutes.

$55, at Jo Malone

Photo: Jo Malone

