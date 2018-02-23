The Best Contouring Kits for Every Skill Level

Sculpting. Highlighting. Defining. Put these three words together, and you’ve got a quick and easy definition for contouring, or the makeup version of a face-lift. Whether your goal is to slim certain parts of the face or to simply elevate them, this is the technique most experts employ and suggest mastering on your own. There are more ways than one to pull this off, and over time, we’ve learned that contouring isn’t even limited to the face.

But regardless of your skill level or overall goal, a kit or palette makes the journey a whole lot easier. Before you spend your hard-earned coins, identify your current skill level. The general rule of thumb is the bigger the palette, the more experienced the user should be. So, if this is your first time bronzing and highlighting, maybe stick with a pen or dual compact that comes with visual instructions. And if you’ve been doing this for a long time, test your expertise with a kit that includes multiple finishes, colors, and correctors.

Ahead are the best options for beginner, intermediate, and advanced contourers. Choose wisely.