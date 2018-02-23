StyleCaster
The Best Contouring Kits for Every Skill Level

by
Photo: Allison Kahler

Sculpting. Highlighting. Defining. Put these three words together, and you’ve got a quick and easy definition for contouring, or the makeup version of a face-lift. Whether your goal is to slim certain parts of the face or to simply elevate them, this is the technique most experts employ and suggest mastering on your own. There are more ways than one to pull this off, and over time, we’ve learned that contouring isn’t even limited to the face.

But regardless of your skill level or overall goal, a kit or palette makes the journey a whole lot easier. Before you spend your hard-earned coins, identify your current skill level. The general rule of thumb is the bigger the palette, the more experienced the user should be. So, if this is your first time bronzing and highlighting, maybe stick with a pen or dual compact that comes with visual instructions. And if you’ve been doing this for a long time, test your expertise with a kit that includes multiple finishes, colors, and correctors.

Ahead are the best options for beginner, intermediate, and advanced contourers. Choose wisely.

STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick
Beginner: Maybelline Face Studio Master Contour Stick

$7.99 at Target

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Duo On the Go
Beginner: Kevyn Aucoin The Contour Duo On the Go

$25 at Sephora

Photo: Kevyn Aucoin
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | black Up Contouring Stick
Beginner: black Up Contouring Stick

$25.20 at black Up

Photo: black Up
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow
Beginner: Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow

$68 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Triceratops Multi-Face Palette
Intermediate: Too Cool for School Dinoplatz Triceratops Multi-Face Palette

$48 at Nordstrom

Photo: Too Cool for School
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Kit
Intermediate: Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Kit

$35 at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | e.l.f. Cream Contour Palette
Intermediate: e.l.f. Cream Contour Palette

$6 at e.l.f.

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | It Cosmetics Your Most Beautiful Palette
Intermediate: It Cosmetics Your Most Beautiful Palette

$38 at It Cosmetics

Photo: It Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter
Advanced: Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter

$45 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Kat Von D Shade + Light Creme Contour Palette
Advanced: Kat Von D Shade + Light Creme Contour Palette

$49 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Tarte Tarteist Pro Glow Highlight & Contour Palette
Advanced: Tarte Tarteist Pro Glow Highlight & Contour Palette

$45 at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
STYLECASTER | Contouring Products for Every Skill Level | Viseart Corrector, Contour, Camouflage HD Palette
Advanced: Viseart Corrector, Contour, Camouflage HD Palette

$80 at Sephora

Photo: Viseart

