StyleCaster
Share

The 7 Best Contour and Highlighting Sticks to Buy Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 7 Best Contour and Highlighting Sticks to Buy Right Now

by
The 7 Best Contour and Highlighting Sticks to Buy Right Now
8 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

How many times have you slept through your alarm, only to wake up at the last second and realize you have zero time to do your makeup? Your next move is probably swiping on concealer and mascara in a rush job that usually ends in an uneven, streaky mess.

Thankfully, the miracle-workers who design beauty products understand the morning struggle, and have created a solution to make contouring your face—which, when done right, can be kind of a time suck—much easier and faster. Meet contour sticks: A new hybrid that combines two products into one, easy-to-use stick.

MORE: The 9 Best Drugstore Blushes Under $11 to Buy Right Now

To save you even more time, we’ll make it a no-brainer for you to pick the right contour or highlighting stick for you—the best formulas that are simple to apply, and are small enough to slip in your pocket or purse. Ahead, you’ll find seven of the best formulas, including a super-pigmented sculpting pencil and a creamy, but lightweight dual-ended stick

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
Best contour/highlighting sticks-M.A.C Studio Quiktrik Stick
M.A.C Studio Quiktrik Stick

M.A.C Studio Quiktrik Stick, $19.20; at M.A.C

Photo: M.A.C
Best contour/highlighting sticks-Nyx Wonder Stick
Nyx Wonder Stick

Nyx Wonder Stick, $11.99; at Target 

Photo: Nyx
Best contour/highlighting sticks-PÜR Cameo Contour Dual-Ended Contour Stick
PÜR Cameo Contour Dual-Ended Contour Stick

PÜR Cameo Contour Dual-Ended Contour Stick, $39.50; at PÜR 

Photo: PÜR
Best contour/highlighting sticks-Sephora Collection Highlight Lowlight Face Contour Duo
Sephora Collection Highlight Lowlight Face Contour Duo

Sephora Collection Highlight Lowlight Face Contour Duo, $11; at Sephora 

 

Photo: Sephora Collection
Best contour/highlighting sticks-Lancome Le Duo Stick
Lancome Le Duo Stick

Lancome Le Duo Stick, $36; at Lancome 

Photo: Lancome
Best contour/highlighting sticks-Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Stick Trio
Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Stick Trio

Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Stick Trio, $45; at Sephora

Photo: Smashbox
Best contour/highlighting sticks-Tarte The Sculptor Double-Ended Contour & Highlighter
Tarte The Sculptor Double-Ended Contour & Highlighter

Tarte The Sculptor Double-Ended Contour & Highlighter, $18; at Tarte 

Photo: Tarte
Best contour/highlighting sticks-dirty blonde hair contour face
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Super-Pregnant Celebrities to Keep on Baby Watch

15 Super-Pregnant Celebrities to Keep on Baby Watch
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-M.A.C Studio Quiktrik Stick
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-Nyx Wonder Stick
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-PÜR Cameo Contour Dual-Ended Contour Stick
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-Sephora Collection Highlight Lowlight Face Contour Duo
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-Lancome Le Duo Stick
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-Smashbox Step-By-Step Contour Stick Trio
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-Tarte The Sculptor Double-Ended Contour & Highlighter
  • Best contour/highlighting sticks-dirty blonde hair contour face
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share