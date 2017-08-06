The 7 Best Contour and Highlighting Sticks to Buy Right Now

How many times have you slept through your alarm, only to wake up at the last second and realize you have zero time to do your makeup? Your next move is probably swiping on concealer and mascara in a rush job that usually ends in an uneven, streaky mess.

Thankfully, the miracle-workers who design beauty products understand the morning struggle, and have created a solution to make contouring your face—which, when done right, can be kind of a time suck—much easier and faster. Meet contour sticks: A new hybrid that combines two products into one, easy-to-use stick.

To save you even more time, we’ll make it a no-brainer for you to pick the right contour or highlighting stick for you—the best formulas that are simple to apply, and are small enough to slip in your pocket or purse. Ahead, you’ll find seven of the best formulas, including a super-pigmented sculpting pencil and a creamy, but lightweight dual-ended stick.