The 7 Best Concealers Makeup Artists Swear By

Oh, concealer, how we have a love-hate relationship with you. Sure, you’ve got the power to cover up even our worst breakouts and hide the darkest of circles under our eyes, but why do you insist on sliding down our faces and settling into every tiny crease and line by lunch? We want to love you, we really do, but you make it hard—or, at least, some of your crappier formulations, do. Look, we understand that not all concealers are bad, but it seems almost impossible to find a formulation that checks off all of our boxes. At least that’s what we thought, until we checked in with a bunch of makeup artists, combing through every interview and Instagram photo we could find to figure out which concealers the best of the best experts swear by. And, yes, we hit the jackpot.
Thanks to our *tireless* dedication (oh, hey, here’s our back, if you want to pat it or something), we not only found a ton of incredibly excellent concealer recommendations, but we were also able to uncover some helpful application tips from the pros, like Nick Barose, Melissa Walsh, and Benjamin Puckey (if their names mean nothing to you, maybe their clients Gigi Hadid, Sasha Pieterse, and Jennifer Hudson, do?). So click through our list of the best of the best concealers, below, and get ready to have insanely good coverage, all day long.
M.A.C. Studio Conceal and Correct Palette
Pro: Nick Barose
Clients: Sasha Pieterse, Tracee Ellis Ross
Product: "@Maccosmetics Concealer Palette Creamy and powdery, it sets to a velvety finishes, it's nice to have a few extra colours you can mix n match for different part of your face and or when you're darker in the summer so your Concealer doesn't "Float" on your face," wrote Barose about one of his favorite concealers.
M.A.C. Studio Conceal and Correct Palette, $40; at M.A.C.
Photo:
M.A.C.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
Pro: Adam Burrell
Clients: Fergie, Jennifer Hudson, Little Mix
Product: Burrell posted a pic on his Instagram account showing his favorite, go-to products he uses to get Jennifer Hudson ready for her appearance on The Voice UK, which included this cult-favorite Nars concealer.
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, $30; at Nars
Photo:
Nars
Rms Beauty "Un" Cover-Up
Pro: Suzy Gerstein
Clients: Leighton Meester, Millie Bobby Brown, Christy Turlington Burns
Product: As Gerstein wrote in an Instagram post about this dual-purpose concealer and foundation, you can "even out any discoloration in the skin with @rmsbeauty "un" cover-up, patting in with fingertips."
Rms Beauty "Un" Cover-Up, $36; at Rms Beauty
Photo:
Rms Beauty
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer
Pro: Benjamin Puckey
Clients: Gigi Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Suki Waterhouse
Product: This concealer comes highly recommended by Puckey, who wrote on Instagram, "This @lancomeofficial concealer is really good! #alittlegoesalongway."
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Concealer, $31; at Lancôme
Photo:
Lancôme
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage
Photo:
Laura Mercier
Hynt Beauty Duet Perfecting Concealer
Pro: Melissa Walsh
Clients: Ruth Negga, Rachel Brosnahan
Product: "Not only does a little go a long way, but it covers everything from dark circles to pimples and doesn't feel heavy or get cakey. It also is vegan, organic, and toxin-free," said Walsh in a Byrdie in an interview about this creamy, super-blendable concealer.
Hynt Beauty Duet Perfecting Concealer, $24; at Hynt Beauty
Photo:
Hynt Beauty
Chanel Correcteur Perfection Concealer
Pro: Andie Markoe-Byrne
Clients: Ashley Graham, Frida Aasen, Philomena Kwao
Product: "I absolutely love these! Velvety texture; don't crease; great colors," wrote Markoe-Byrne in an Instagram post.
Chanel Correcteur Perfection Concealer, $42; at Chanel