The 7 Best New Cleansing Oils to Try ASAP

Guys, I’d like to introduce you to my one and only true love: cleansing oils. You know how sometimes, despite your most thorough of skin-washings, you still wake up with dark smudges under your eyes, or makeup stuck to the crevices around your nose (which can lead to breakouts and premature wrinkles)? Cleansing oils can fix that. Or you know how sometimes your skin feels stripped, tight, or angry after taking off your makeup, and your acne-prone skin feels even more inflamed? They can fix that, too. Basically, cleansing oils are a godsend to all of the world’s faces, and if you aren’t already using one, you’re about to have intense FOMO.

Sure, the word “oil” in any skin-care product still sends shivers of fear down the backs of humans thanks to all the shine-destroying products and advertisements we were bombarded with during puberty, but trust us when we say they’re not all bad. Cleansing oils are essentially super gentle, moisturizing face washes that remove every tiny speck of makeup and dirt, without stripping skin.

You just massage a pump over your dry skin (yes, all over that dirty, makeup-filled face, which feels weird at first, but just go with it) for about 20 seconds, and the water-soluble oil binds to the junk on your face to totally dissolve oil, dirt, and makeup—even the hardcore waterproof kind—without leaving behind any residue. Then rinse, follow up with your usual face wash, and boom; you’ve got hella clean, yet surprisingly moisturized, skin that can do its own thing without battling pore-clogging makeup or skin-irritating makeup wipes. Like we said—godsend. So to convert you to the cleansing-oil life, we rounded up our seven favorite, top-rated cleansing oils to try immediately. Click through them all, and be prepared to finally understand what really, really good skin feels like.