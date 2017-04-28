StyleCaster
16 Best Clean Beauty Products to Kickstart Your Natural Routine

16 Best Clean Beauty Products to Kickstart Your Natural Routine

16 Best Clean Beauty Products to Kickstart Your Natural Routine
Photo: Imaxtree

Y’all, the green beauty movement is on fire, and new clean beauty products are being pumped out on the regular. I, for one, am all for it.

See, after my skin broke out with a bout of random adult acne last year, I went on a crusade to do everything and anything possible to calm down the inflammation. After waking up with a particularly severe breakout, I picked up my phone and dialed my dermatologist for an emergency appointment. With the other hand, I started turning over my very expensive, very well-known brand-name makeup to read the ingredients—each was packed with a long list of random chemicals I couldn’t pronounce, let alone understand what they were.

It was then that I started phasing out Chanel, MAC, and NARS from my makeup routine, replacing them with “clean” makeup brands that use entirely nontoxic and natural ingredients.

It’s been nearly a year now that I’ve been using mostly clean makeup, and my skin is virtually breakout-free, even after I phased out my dermatologist-prescribed medication. There are a few products and brands that I particularly love, and you can shop them in the gallery ahead. 

Originally published May 2016. Updated April 2017.

1 of 16

Skin Stick, $34; at Earth Tu Face

Photo: Earth Tu Face

Ilia Beauty Illuminator Polka Dots & Moon Beams, $34; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

Elixir Plumping Lip Gloss Liquid Love for Totally Kissable Kips, $24; at Vapour Organic Beauty

Photo: Vapour Organic Beauty

"Un" Cover-Up, $36; at RMS Beauty

Photo: RMS Beauty

Tint Skin Foundation, $41; at Beauty Counter

Photo: Beauty Counter

Be Adored Lip Treatment, $29; at Tata Harper

Photo: Tata Harper

Master Mixer, $38; at RMS Beauty

Photo: RMS Beauty

Color Outline Eye Pencil, $23; at Beauty Counter

Photo: Beauty Counter

Face Sunscreen SPF 30, $45; at The Detox Market

Photo: The Detox Market

Lip Shine, $26; at Beauty Counter

Photo: Beauty Counter

Eye Shadow, $45; at Kjaer Weiss

Photo: Kjaer Weiss

RMS Beauty Lip and Skin Balm, $25; at The Detox Market

Photo: The Detox Market

Mascara, $38; at Kjaer Weis

Photo: Kjaer Weis

Vapour Beauty Stratus Instant Skin Perfector, $48; at Shen

Photo: Shen

Color Contour Matte Bronzer, $39; at Beauty Counter

Photo: Beauty Counter

Ecobrow Eyebrow Defining Wax, $26; at The Detox Market

Photo: The Detox Market

