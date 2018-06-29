The Best Clarifying Shampoos According to Hair Texture

All shampoos aren’t created equal, but you already knew that! We recently broke down the benefits of throwing a clarifying shampoo in your lineup (hint: it’s like your regular version but more “intense). “The purpose of a clarifying shampoo is to eliminate residue from the hair and scalp that can make the hair look dull,” explains celebrity hairstylist and PHYTO brand ambassador Anthony Cristiano. “Most importantly, it detoxes the scalp, removes dry skin cells, and eliminates product buildup as well as environmental pollutants. This promotes hair growth and a healthy scalp,” he adds.
Of course, we also recognize that when it comes to selecting the right shampoo, hair texture is a major factor. Everyone can benefit with advantages ranging from product buildup removal to rehabbing your hair after a dip in a chlorinated pool. Just remember, clarifying shampoo is meant to be used sparingly (like once a week max), so think of it as a supplement to your current regimen. Here are 10 options for every hair texture/type, including some expert picks.
For Wavy Hair: Bumble and bumble Sunday Shampoo
For many of us, Sunday doubles as wash day and the perfect excuse to hit reset on your hair after an eventful weekend. If you’re looking for a cruelty-free option to banish gunk, oil, and environmental pollutants, look no further. Key ingredients such as panax ginseng root extract, rosemary leaf, sage, and tetrasodium EDTA (a detoxifying agent) don’t hurt either.
For Wavy Hair: Kinky-Curly Come Clean Shampoo
According to the United States Geological Survey, 85 percent of our homes have hard water, which is a major culprit for dry, brittle hair and prevents your products from actually doing their thing. This new version of the best-selling shampoo includes phytic acid, a natural replacement for EDTA that gently cleanses while maintaining the hair’s moisture balance.
For Kinky Hair: Carol’s Daughter Lisa's Hair Elixir Clarifying Shampoo
Meet your shampoo match for coils, kinks, and anything in between, Described by the brand as “the ultimate detox” and as a “hair growth must” by bloggers and editors, Focused deeply on scalp health, the stimulating elixir blend (eucalyptus, sage, and lemon oils) paired with coconut-derived surfactants effectively cleanses curls while adding plenty of hydration.
For Kinky Hair: Creme of Nature Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Rinse
Those looking for a more affordable option won’t want to miss out on this deep-cleansing over-the-counter treatment formulated with ACV. Not only does this banish buildup, but it protects the natural pH of the hair and scalp (FYI, it should lie between 4.5 and 5.5) for optimal health.
For Curly Hair: Ouidad Water Works Clarifying Shampoo
Typically, most curly girls rely on a product cocktail to get their hair just right. However, more products weigh down coils. Reset your curl pattern with this summer-ready launch also great for minimizing damage from chlorine, salt, and sun.
For Curly Hair: SheaMoisture Sacha Inchi Oil Omega 3, 6, 9 Rescue + Repair Clarifying Shampoo
Sulfates can be the bane of anyone’s existence, especially for those with color-treated hair or curls. Thankfully, this deep cleansing skips the nasties and leans into its hydrating namesake ingredient, sacha inchi oil— a prodigious source of omegas 3, 6, and 9—known to combat dryness, heat damage, and good ol' environmental factors.
For Straight Hair: Phytoneutre Clarifying Shampoo
Described as a detoxifying formula without harsh stripping chemicals, this shampoo harnesses the power of botanical ingredients—think essentials oil of eucalyptus, ferula, sage, St. John's wort, chamomile, and witch hazel extracts. It’s one of Cristiano’s many favorites from the line, and he notes, “It's designed to suit all hair types. You will love it!”
For Straight Hair: Oribe the Cleanse Clarifying Shampoo
Shampoo that comes in an aerosol mousse form ... WTF? Beauty director at Violet Grey Jayme Cyk admits it’s weird but reliable. “This rich, creamy lather removes dirt, oil, product buildup, and chlorine. The combination of exfoliating volcanic ash and botanicals exfoliates and clarifies without stripping the hair,” she explains. And, yes, you should rinse it out just like a regular revision.
Honorable Mention: Davines Solu Shampoo
Created with normal to heavily styled hair in mind, this eco-friendly shampoo is reliant on Valtellina buckwheat extract (grown exclusively in Teglio, Italy). Why is that special? Because buckwheat is super-rich in proteins, antioxidants, amino acids, and mineral salts to ultimately restore your hair.
Honorable Mention: Philip B. Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing Clarifying Shampoo
Ladies with fine/thin hair, this is your ticket to fluffy, bouncing hair! A generous heap of peppermint oil and a whopping 16 plant extracts help stimulate the scalp (yep, that tingly feeling is real) and remove residue. Plus, it’s safe for color- or keratin-treated hair!
