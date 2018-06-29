The Best Clarifying Shampoos According to Hair Texture

All shampoos aren’t created equal, but you already knew that! We recently broke down the benefits of throwing a clarifying shampoo in your lineup (hint: it’s like your regular version but more “intense). “The purpose of a clarifying shampoo is to eliminate residue from the hair and scalp that can make the hair look dull,” explains celebrity hairstylist and PHYTO brand ambassador Anthony Cristiano. “Most importantly, it detoxes the scalp, removes dry skin cells, and eliminates product buildup as well as environmental pollutants. This promotes hair growth and a healthy scalp,” he adds.

Of course, we also recognize that when it comes to selecting the right shampoo, hair texture is a major factor. Everyone can benefit with advantages ranging from product buildup removal to rehabbing your hair after a dip in a chlorinated pool. Just remember, clarifying shampoo is meant to be used sparingly (like once a week max), so think of it as a supplement to your current regimen. Here are 10 options for every hair texture/type, including some expert picks.