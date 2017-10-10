StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Braids of 2017

The Best Celebrity Braids of 2017

Nikki Brown
by
The Best Celebrity Braids of 2017
Photo: Getty Images

With every year comes a new batch of celebrity hair inspiration and 2017 is no exception. There are a million and one ways to work a braid into your hair, regardless of texture or length. And if this year’s red carpets are any indication, it’s nearly impossible to get bored with the options.

We’ve watched some of our favorite A-listers experiment with their most daring styles to date and more often than not, the risk had paid off. From the more extreme waist-length braids to old school classics like the french or milkmaid braid, these are the looks that not only ruled 2017, but will probably inspire our 2018 hair goals, too.

1 of 29
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

At this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, the actress looked radiant in platinum blonde micro braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

In September 2017, the singer traded in her signature curls for these technicolor box braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne

In March 2017, the model and actress styled her platinum bob into a side braid while perusing Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman

The supermodel embodied the spirit of Coachella when she wore these rainbow braids to the annual music fest.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood

In May, the actress' teal braid stole the show during a "Westworld" panel.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Eva Marcille
Eva Marcille

In June, the model and "America's Next Top Model" winner's floor-swept braids won the BET Awards red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Gigi Gorgeous
Gigi Gorgeous

For the June 2017 Hollywood premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming," the beauty expert fashioned her blonde strands into a chic fishtail braid.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Halle Berry
Halle Berry

In September, the Oscar winner stepped out in this beautiful braided ponytail at the Toronto Film Festival.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel opted for a ponytail with braided details while promoting her Tommy x Gigi fashion line during Paris Fashion Week's spring 2018 season.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

In June, the actress looked anything but insecure in this intricate updo at the BET Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Laverne Cox
Lily Collins

The "To the Bone" star hid a tiny braid inside her regal updo for the Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko

In April, the singer wore waist-length box braids to the  Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde

The actress' braided updo was a perfect choice for the annual Academy Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Justine Skye
Justine Skye

In March, the self-professed "purple unicorn" celebrated her Forever 21 collaboration in vibrant purple braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller

For the February premiere of "The Lost City of Z," Miller spiced up her half up, half down style with teeny cornrows.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer

In February, the actress and singer looked red hot in jumbo braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Kate Gorney
Kate Gorney

The red-headed actress fashioned a braid into her wispy updo for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Wonderstruck."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox

In January, the "Orange is the New Black" star celebrated the SAG Awards in this picture perfect fishtail braid.

Photo: Getty Images
Kesha
Kesha

In September, the singer looked effortless in classic pigtails for the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell

The supermodel served jumbo braid goals at the CFDA Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj

The rapper kicked off the New Year in the teeny, waist-length braids, styled into a high side ponytail.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga

For this year's Met Gala, the "Loving" actress slayed the red carpet in straight back cornrows.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Serayah
Serayah

In April, the "Empire" star hit the red carpet in wavy box braids, which she styled into a high ponytail.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Skai Jackson
Skai Jackson

The Disney star looked all grown up in a braided updo for the March premiere of "Power Rangers."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Solange Knowles
Solange Knowles

The "Cranes in the Sky" singer shut down New York Fashion Week's spring 2018 season in platinum blonde braids.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

For the SAG Awards, Ross posed for cameras in a lengthy mermaid braid.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Braids 2017 | Yvonne Orji
Yvonne Orji

The "Insecure" star beamed in a milkmaid braid for the NAACP Image Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
Coco Rocha
Coco Rocha

In May, the supermodel posed in a braided do on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders

The model remixed the top knot with this fishtail variation on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

