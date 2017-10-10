The Best Celebrity Braids of 2017

With every year comes a new batch of celebrity hair inspiration and 2017 is no exception. There are a million and one ways to work a braid into your hair, regardless of texture or length. And if this year’s red carpets are any indication, it’s nearly impossible to get bored with the options.
We’ve watched some of our favorite A-listers experiment with their most daring styles to date and more often than not, the risk had paid off. From the more extreme waist-length braids to old school classics like the french or milkmaid braid, these are the looks that not only ruled 2017, but will probably inspire our 2018 hair goals, too.
Zoe Kravitz
At this year's Vanity Fair Oscar party, the actress looked radiant in platinum blonde micro braids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Alicia Keys
In September 2017, the singer traded in her signature curls for these technicolor box braids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
In March 2017, the model and actress styled her platinum bob into a side braid while perusing Paris Fashion Week.
Photo:
Getty Images
Chanel Iman
The supermodel embodied the spirit of Coachella when she wore these rainbow braids to the annual music fest.
Photo:
Getty Images
Evan Rachel Wood
In May, the actress' teal braid stole the show during a "Westworld" panel.
Photo:
Getty Images
Eva Marcille
In June, the model and "America's Next Top Model" winner's floor-swept braids won the BET Awards red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Gorgeous
For the June 2017 Hollywood premiere of "Spider-man: Homecoming," the beauty expert fashioned her blonde strands into a chic fishtail braid.
Photo:
Getty Images
Halle Berry
In September, the Oscar winner stepped out in this beautiful braided ponytail at the Toronto Film Festival.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel opted for a ponytail with braided details while promoting her Tommy x Gigi fashion line during Paris Fashion Week's spring 2018 season.
Photo:
Getty Images
Issa Rae
In June, the actress looked anything but insecure in this intricate updo at the BET Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Collins
The "To the Bone" star hid a tiny braid inside her regal updo for the Golden Globe Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jhene Aiko
In April, the singer wore waist-length box braids to the Daily Front Row's Fashion Los Angeles Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
The actress' braided updo was a perfect choice for the annual Academy Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justine Skye
In March, the self-professed "purple unicorn" celebrated her Forever 21 collaboration in vibrant purple braids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sienna Miller
For the February premiere of "The Lost City of Z," Miller spiced up her half up, half down style with teeny cornrows.
Photo:
Getty Images
Keke Palmer
In February, the actress and singer looked red hot in jumbo braids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kate Gorney
The red-headed actress fashioned a braid into her wispy updo for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Wonderstruck."
Photo:
Getty Images
Laverne Cox
In January, the "Orange is the New Black" star celebrated the SAG Awards in this picture perfect fishtail braid.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kesha
In September, the singer looked effortless in classic pigtails for the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel served jumbo braid goals at the CFDA Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj
The rapper kicked off the New Year in the teeny, waist-length braids, styled into a high side ponytail.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ruth Negga
For this year's Met Gala, the "Loving" actress slayed the red carpet in straight back cornrows.
Photo:
Getty Images
Serayah
In April, the "Empire" star hit the red carpet in wavy box braids, which she styled into a high ponytail.
Photo:
Getty Images
Skai Jackson
The Disney star looked all grown up in a braided updo for the March premiere of "Power Rangers."
Photo:
Getty Images
Solange Knowles
The "Cranes in the Sky" singer shut down New York Fashion Week's spring 2018 season in platinum blonde braids.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
For the SAG Awards, Ross posed for cameras in a lengthy mermaid braid.
Photo:
Getty Images
Yvonne Orji
The "Insecure" star beamed in a milkmaid braid for the NAACP Image Awards.
Photo:
Getty Images
Coco Rocha
In May, the supermodel posed in a braided do on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
The model remixed the top knot with this fishtail variation on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.
Photo:
Getty Images