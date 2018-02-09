StyleCaster
Share

The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)

by
The Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 (So Far)
16 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

We’re still in “New Year” territory, but there’s already enough hair inspo to fill the rest of 2018. Now more than ever, famous beauties such as Alicia Keys, Issa Rae, and Yara Shahidi are using their worldwide influence to showcase the beauty of textured hair on social media and the red carpet. Representation matters, and these ladies are living proof of that.

MORE: The Prettiest Protective Hairstyles to Try This Season

Now that the Golden Globes, Grammys, and other high-profile events have come and gone, we’re tallying up the looks that are not only beautiful but inspiring to those who may not feel confident in their curly coils. From voluminous waves to luscious locs and accessorized ’Fros, these are the best celebrity natural hair moments of 2018 … so far.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

The "Grown-ish" star added major length, but retained her natural texture to rock this multibraid ponytail while walking the NAACP Image Awards red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Andra Day
Andra Day

We can't get enough of this singer's signature throwback style. Her finger waves, adorned with sparkly bobby pins, stopped us dead in our tracks at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Mic. Drop. This elevated African-inspired topknot, crafted by Vernon Francois, took our breath away when we spotted it at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

The "Black-ish" star has never been shy about experimenting with different looks, and this ultra-long braid at the NAACP Image Awards may be our favorite.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Chloe & Halle
Chloe & Halle

This singing sister duo (and stars of "Grown-ish") are constantly finding new ways to style their locs and pulled off another gorgeous slay at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett

She's considered a Hollywood vet, but we're convinced she's sipping from the fountain of youth. Just look at her glorious mane at the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther"!

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Issa Rae
Issa Rae

Thanks to her trusty hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood, the "Insecure" star's natural tresses are always camera-ready. We love this simple yet chic bun she sported at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira

She shaved her entire head for "Black Panther," and although she appears to be growing it back, she's having fun with cool lines and designs. Just check out the detail, spotted at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere for the highly anticipated film.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

We're ready to wrap our strands in gold wire, thanks to the Oscar winner, who sported this regal hairstyle at the Seoul, South Korea, premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Afro goals were certainly achieved when the Oscar winner let her curls shine at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sydelle Noel
Sydelle Noel

The "GLOW" actress did just that when she wore this textured half-up, half-down hairstyle to the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther."

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

The TV actress and activist teased out her signature curls and rocked them fiercely to the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys

For this year's Grammy Awards, the "Girl on Fire" singer pulled her hair back into matching (and accessorized) twists.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sanaa Lathan
Sanaa Lathan

The actress, who did a big chop for her upcoming Netflix film "Nappily Ever After," flaunted her TWA at a January 2018 W Magazine event.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sza
Sza

The most nominated woman at this year's Grammy Awards made sure her presence was felt with larger than life waves atop her head.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz

Ever since the actress did a big chop in 2017, we've loved watching her rock this classic pixie on and off the red carpet. Here, she matches her wardrobe and hair color at the YSL Beauty Party during Paris Fashion Week's Menswear Fall/Winter 2018–2019 season.

Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 Tasty Winter Smoothies to Blend up This Season

25 Tasty Winter Smoothies to Blend up This Season
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Yara Shahidi
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Andra Day
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lupita Nyong'o
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Tracee Ellis Ross
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Chloe & Halle
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Angela Bassett
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Issa Rae
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Danai Gurira
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Lupita Nyong'o
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Viola Davis
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sydelle Noel
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Yara Shahidi
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Alicia Keys
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sanaa Lathan
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Sza
  • STYLECASTER | Best Celeb Natural Hair Moments of 2018 | Zoe Kravitz
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share