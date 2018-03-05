Celebrity Beauty Looks That’ll Get You Excited for Festival Season

StyleCaster
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Now that we’ve made it more than halfway through winter, and all of the major award shows have passed, it’s officially time to start thinking about festival season. Even if you’re not planning to trek the California desert for Beyoncé‘s Coachella set or venture to Austin, Texas, for SXSW, we love that these events coincide with the spring and summer seasons, when we tend to get a little adventurous with our beauty choices.

The Best 2018 Awards Season Beauty Looks

And there is a lot to choose from. Flower crowns and body glitter are painfully cliche, but admit it: They’re also fun to wear, too. If you’re already thinking about how to get festival-ready, start with some star-studded inspiration ahead.

STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Chantel Jeffries

Chantel Jeffries rocking bubblegum-pink hair at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in double buns while perusing Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner keeping it cool, calm, and collected in pink highlights at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Grace Mitchell

Grace Mitchell looks like the ultimate rock star in her shag cut at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger slaying in a smoky eye at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio smizing in glittery eye makeup and messy braids at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman flirting with the camera in rainbow braids at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga performing on the Coachella stage in electric-blue liner.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Lorde

Lorde sports a blinding highlight while performing at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Kehlani

Kehlani’s silver mane and bold eye makeup command the Coachella stage.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Shura

Shura’s ombre hair at Coachella is leaving us green with envy.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio accessorizes with star stickers at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale keeps it simple in pigtails at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo’s bold brows and pink lip are a winning combo at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Christina Milian

Christina Milian looks cool as a cucumber in cornrows at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Jasmine Tookes

Jasmine Tookes’s beach waves and bronze glow are what Coachella dreams are made of.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Cardi B.

Cardi B looks like a way cooler version of "The Little Mermaid" at SXSW.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens channeling her inner hippie at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Jhene Aiko

Jhené Aiko rocking a fiery headpiece at Coachella.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Celebrity Music Festival Looks | Brandy

Brandy tearing down the SXSW stage in a shoulder-length protective style.

Photo: Getty Images

