The 20 Best Celebrity Blunt Haircuts

The best inspiration is hair-spiration. Even when we’re not planning on getting a cut, we can spend hours scrolling through Pinterest, Instagram, and even Google ogling celebrities’ styles.

One that we can’t get enough of these days? Blunt cuts. The straight-edge style seems tricky to pull off since it tends to leave no room for mistakes, but when done right, it’s a showstopper. Though the style may seem limited, we’ve rounded up 20 celebrities who show how diverse the cut can be, from Anna Wintour’s classic blunt bob to Zendaya’s fro. The blunt cut gives you options; click through to see all it has to offer.