20 A-List Examples of Perfectly Cut Blunt Bangs

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

Anyone who’s sat in a salon chair and asked for a blunt haircut knows that the style requires a steady, expert hand. And if you’re throwing bangs into the mix, well, we hope your stylist has excellent reviews, too. The stakes are high when you trust someone to deliver such a precise, straight-edge look, but when it’s done right, the results are well worth the wait.

As with any other style, there are plenty of variations to choose from—and we’ve shown you plenty—but the same can be said for bangs, too. Whether they’re high up on the forehead or just above the eyes, you’ve got more options than you think. And, of course, there’s plenty of hairspiration to get you started. Ahead are some of the best blunt bangs we’ve seen on the red carpet, from Zendaya to Jessica Biel and plenty more.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Constance Wu

Constance Wu's blunt bangs were one of our favorite hairstyles at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Chrissy Teigen

Back in 2014, Chrissy Teigen stepped out in one of her most memorable hairstyles to date; thick, straight-edge bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne is known for her cutting-edge hairstyles, including this pin-straight lob with bangs to match.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Fernanda Ly

Fernanda Ly's signature hair is always pink and includes a set of straight-edge bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Zendaya

At this year's Met Gala, Zendaya stunned in this red hot bob, complete with a set of wavy, blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Beyonce

One of Beyonce's most memorable courtside looks includes a set of straight, blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Camilla Belle

Camilla Belle's long, brown bangs were the perfect compliment to her almond-colored eyes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Coco Rocha

Coco Rocha, also known as the queen of posing, looked every bit the supermodel when she opted for this cutting-edge look.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid looks great in pretty much any hairstyle, including those with blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel has worn bangs throughout most of her career and that includes blunt ones.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington's blunt bob simply wouldn't have been complete without blunt bangs to match.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Lily Collins

Lily Collins' baby bangs are one of her best hairstyles to date.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Rihanna

At the beginning of her "Good Girl Gone Bad" era, Rihanna dyed her hair jet black and experimented with a plethora of looks, including blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Rooney Mara

Back in 2012, Rooney Mara attended the Oscars in blunt bangs from ear to ear.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Bella Hadid

We loved when Bella Hadid cut her hair and framed that gorgeous face with blunt bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj looked like a real life Barbie when she fashioned her blonde hair to include a set of super straight bangs.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Emma Stone

Who could forget when Emma Stone first went blonde and looked like a brand new woman in ombre bangs?

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell's signature mane has almost always included a set of bangs just above her eyes.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Justine Skye

Justine Skye, also known as "the purple unicorn," has experimented with blunt bangs over the years.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Best Celebrity Blunt Bangs | Katy Perry

Katy Perry's wig collection includes plenty of looks with fierce, straight-edge bangs.

Photo: Getty Images

