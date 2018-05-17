20 A-List Examples of Perfectly Cut Blunt Bangs

Anyone who’s sat in a salon chair and asked for a blunt haircut knows that the style requires a steady, expert hand. And if you’re throwing bangs into the mix, well, we hope your stylist has excellent reviews, too. The stakes are high when you trust someone to deliver such a precise, straight-edge look, but when it’s done right, the results are well worth the wait.

As with any other style, there are plenty of variations to choose from—and we’ve shown you plenty—but the same can be said for bangs, too. Whether they’re high up on the forehead or just above the eyes, you’ve got more options than you think. And, of course, there’s plenty of hairspiration to get you started. Ahead are some of the best blunt bangs we’ve seen on the red carpet, from Zendaya to Jessica Biel and plenty more.