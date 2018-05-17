20 A-List Examples of Perfectly Cut Blunt Bangs

Anyone who’s sat in a salon chair and asked for a blunt haircut knows that the style requires a steady, expert hand. And if you’re throwing bangs into the mix, well, we hope your stylist has excellent reviews, too. The stakes are high when you trust someone to deliver such a precise, straight-edge look, but when it’s done right, the results are well worth the wait.
As with any other style, there are plenty of variations to choose from—and we’ve shown you plenty—but the same can be said for bangs, too. Whether they’re high up on the forehead or just above the eyes, you’ve got more options than you think. And, of course, there’s plenty of hairspiration to get you started. Ahead are some of the best blunt bangs we’ve seen on the red carpet, from Zendaya to Jessica Biel and plenty more.
Constance Wu's blunt bangs were one of our favorite hairstyles at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Photo:
Getty Images
Back in 2014, Chrissy Teigen stepped out in one of her most memorable hairstyles to date; thick, straight-edge bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kelly Osbourne is known for her cutting-edge hairstyles, including this pin-straight lob with bangs to match.
Photo:
Getty Images
Fernanda Ly's signature hair is always pink and includes a set of straight-edge bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
At this year's Met Gala, Zendaya stunned in this red hot bob, complete with a set of wavy, blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
One of Beyonce's most memorable courtside looks includes a set of straight, blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Camilla Belle's long, brown bangs were the perfect compliment to her almond-colored eyes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Coco Rocha, also known as the queen of posing, looked every bit the supermodel when she opted for this cutting-edge look.
Photo:
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid looks great in pretty much any hairstyle, including those with blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Jessica Biel has worn bangs throughout most of her career and that includes blunt ones.
Photo:
Getty Images
Kerry Washington's blunt bob simply wouldn't have been complete without blunt bangs to match.
Photo:
Getty Images
Lily Collins' baby bangs are one of her best hairstyles to date.
Photo:
Getty Images
At the beginning of her "Good Girl Gone Bad" era, Rihanna dyed her hair jet black and experimented with a plethora of looks, including blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Back in 2012, Rooney Mara attended the Oscars in blunt bangs from ear to ear.
Photo:
Getty Images
We loved when Bella Hadid cut her hair and framed that gorgeous face with blunt bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj looked like a real life Barbie when she fashioned her blonde hair to include a set of super straight bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images
Who could forget when Emma Stone first went blonde and looked like a brand new woman in ombre bangs?
Photo:
Getty Images
Naomi Campbell's signature mane has almost always included a set of bangs just above her eyes.
Photo:
Getty Images
Justine Skye, also known as "the purple unicorn," has experimented with blunt bangs over the years.
Photo:
Getty Images
Katy Perry's wig collection includes plenty of looks with fierce, straight-edge bangs.
Photo:
Getty Images