The 9 Best Face Bronzers to Fake an Insanely Pretty Tan

Unless you live in a year-round tropical paradise (what up, my Hawaiian friends), you’re probably more than a little excited to officially retire your parka to the back of your closet and show your limbs off to the world. And now that the temps are rising, so is the country’s sudden, widespread desire to look tan a.s.a.p., which majorly sucks, considering the fact one person dies every 54 minutes from skin cancer, and pretty much every second you’re in the sun without full-spectrum sunscreen increases your risk of developing dark marks, wrinkles, and age spots. Fun, right?! But you already knew that. What you probably didn’t know, though, is that there are now dozens of new cream, gel, and powder bronzers on the market that can give you a surprisingly realistic glow, without any of the health risks.

Before you start envisioning the Cheetos-orange streaks of a bronzer fail, though, let us assure you that the formulas of today are less Christina-Aguilera-circa “Dirrty,” and more just-napped-on-the-beaches-of-Ibiza. But if you’re still worried, just make sure to choose a tint that’s no more than two shades darker than your skin tone, and then only blend the bronzer over the areas where the sun would naturally hit your skin (i.e. across the forehead, over your cheekbones, down the bridge of the nose, and over your shoulders and clavicles). And hey, if you don’t like the look, you can buff it away or wash it off, because all nine of these incredibly excellent bronzers are completely and totally temporary and easy to use. With so many options to help you fake a realistic tan, there’s absolutely no excuse for you to get an un-safe tan ever again.