StyleCaster
Share

How to Incorporate Vitamin C Into Your Skin Care

What's hot
StyleCaster

How to Incorporate Vitamin C Into Your Skin Care

kaitclark2014
by
3 Shares
How to Incorporate Vitamin C Into Your Skin Care
7 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

We should be reaching for Vitamin C-packed products everyday, and not just when we have a cold. It’s a great booster for the immune system, but when applied to skin, it also defends against free radicals, boosts collagen production, and brightens skin tone, all while reducing brown spots and discoloration.

According to oculoplastic surgeon and skin care expert Dr. Maryam Zamani, “It helps create clearer skin tone with its ability to help decrease pigmentation,” she says. “And it has an anti-inflammatory effect, which helps soothe and calm skin. Overall, this is a well researched and clinically proven powerhouse antioxidant with exceptional results in overall skin health.”

MORE: 12 Insta-Famous Brands to Shop at Bloomingdale’s Glowhaus

The added bonus is that it’s a beneficial antioxidant ingredient, inclusive of all skin types and colors, according to Dr. Rachel Roff, licensed medical esthetician and founder of Urban Skin Rx, which caters to skin of color.

“People of color are more prone to discoloration from skin trauma, like acne scarring or sun spots,” she says. “Vitamin C is a multi-functional ingredient and especially great at evening out skin tone.” While most vitamin C-infused skin care is marketed as such, the higher potencies will likely name the acid by its medical terminology—ascorbic acid—she notes.

MORE: The Best DIY-Inspired Masks for Glowy, Gorgeous Skin

So basically, if you’re into that dewy, bright visage, Vitamin C is your jam. And, it’s way easier to integrate into your skincare routine than you might think. “In today’s busy lifestyle, there’s not that many people that want to apply six products every morning or night, so I like products that offer more than one function,” says Roff.

Thankfully, serums, creams and powders filled to the brim with Vitamin C are in high demand right now. Read ahead for some of our favorites.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7
MZ Skin Brighten & Perfect Vitamin C Serum
MZ Skin Brighten & Perfect 10% Vitamin C Corrective Serum

Dr. Zamani says, "This serum is clinically proven to brighten skin by 29.4% in one month and to reduce pigmentation and brown spots by 39.7%." Sold!

$245; at Net-A-Porter

Photo: MZ Skin
Urban Skin Rx Super C Brightening Serum
Urban Skin Rx Super C Brightening Serum

"This serum contains 15% ascorbic acid and 2% feriulic acid - which is a derivative of Vitamin C as well, and I’ve added more ingredients to even out skin tone, which is a main concern for women of color," says Roff.

$58; at Urban Skin Rx

Photo: Urban Skin Rx
Image Skincare Vital C Masque
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Enzyme Masque

"I used this product before developing my own skincare line," says Roff. "You can even sleep in it; it’s very gentle, and your skin has a glow afterwards."

$32; at Image Skincare

Photo: Image Skincare
iS Clinical C-15 Serum Advance+
iS Clinical C-15 Serum Advance+

Recommended by Roff, thanks to its super anti-hyperpigmentation properties. The time-released formulation increases collagen production for the reduction of fine lines over time.

$84; at Dermstore

Photo: iS Clinical
Perricone MD Vitamin C Serum
Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Brightening Serum

Apply this super easy serum after washing your face, but before your moisturizer, to reveal a brighter complexion with fewer wrinkles and uneven skin tone.

$105; at Sephora

Photo: Perricone MD
SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E
SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E

Apply this concentrated night serum, filled with antioxidants, after cleansing for a more radiant and tighter visage come morning.

$152; at SkinCeuticals

Photo: SkinCeuticals
True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster
True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster

The darling product of all in-the-know editors, this Vitamin C powder can be applied to a moisturized face or mixed with other serums and oils. It's vitamin C in its freshest form, outside of an orange.

$95; at Barneys

Photo: True Botanicals

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Actually-Chic Feminist Fashion Finds for Strong, Stylish Women

20 Actually-Chic Feminist Fashion Finds for Strong, Stylish Women
  • MZ Skin Brighten & Perfect Vitamin C Serum
  • Urban Skin Rx Super C Brightening Serum
  • Image Skincare Vital C Masque
  • iS Clinical C-15 Serum Advance+
  • Perricone MD Vitamin C Serum
  • SkinCeuticals Resveratrol B E
  • True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share