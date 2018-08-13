The Tried-and-True Products That Enhance Naturally Curly Hair

As someone who has spent nearly all of her twentysomething years trying to perfect a curly-hair routine, I think I know a thing or two about products. I’ve tried innumerable combos, from oil-based serums to lightweight gels and even dry shampoo. I’ve shampooed, co-washed and conditioned before cleansing. Some of Hollywood’s smartest and most popular experts have given me advice.

My curl pattern also falls somewhere in the middle; it’s not super kinky, but also not loose and wavy. This means I’ve been able to test-drive a wide range of products that work for all types of curls; not just one specific texture. Over time, the only conclusion I’ve come to is that finding what actually works for you takes a lot of trial and error, as well as an emphasis on keeping your hair healthy. I also realized that just because something is marketed toward a specific type of texture, doesn’t necessarily mean I should forgo it all together.

Every curly girl’s routine is unique to them, but if you need a starting point, these are the tried-and-true products I’ve sworn by over the years. Ahead are all of the products I’ve sworn by over the years.