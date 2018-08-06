5 Products to Treat Body Acne (Yes, Even Back & Butt Acne)

When it comes to acne-fighting treatments, your face and the more visible areas of your body get a lot more attention. But, most of these skin care treatments don’t address the fact that other areas of your skin suffer from acne too. If you’re reading this, you probably know that areas like your back, thighs and bum can easily become covered in unattractive breakouts, especially when warmer weather strikes or if you workout regularly. Getting the rest of your body acne-free is especially important when the summer and swimsuit season is just around the corner.

Below you will find a range of helpful products formulated to treat and prevent breakouts. From body washes to tools for washing every inch of your body, these five products are great to start your acne-fighting regimen. Step into the next season with clear skin from head to toe.

1. Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Body Wash

For 40 years, customers have trusted Phisoderm to do away with their breakouts. The Phisoderm Anti-Blemish Body Wash is pH balancing and promises to treat acne all over your body. It’s contains 2% salicylic acid for clearing and preventing breakouts, as well as vitamin E and chamomile to soothe skin.

2. Aquis Exfoliating Back Scrubber

Your back can be super difficult to clean. That’s one of the major reasons people tend to breakout on the reverse sides of their bodies. To solve this issue, Aquis brings you the Exfoliating Back Scrubber . With handles on each end and a scrubber that runs the entire length of the back, you’ll have no problem cleaning your skin back there. One side offers a loofah-like surface to exfoliate, while the other side is soft and smooth for cleaning and invigorating the skin.

3. Acne.org 16 oz. Cleanser

This cleanser was specifically designed to combat breakouts with using the gentlest ingredients to avoid over-drying the skin. Unlike other acne body washes, this one yields a thick lather, which cleanses the skin thoroughly. This body wash can be used in combination with other treatments or as a standalone cleanser, and the 16 oz. size lasts two to four months.

4. Beauty Facial Anti-Acne Buttocks & Thigh Treatment

Some call this Beauty Facial Extreme treatment a miracle lotion. You might not want to go that far, but this lotion does do wonders for buttocks and thighs suffering from acne and ingrown hairs, according to customer reviews. The treatment contains alpha hydroxy acids and emollients in order to exfoliate the skin and stimulate regeneration without causing irritation.

5. Murad Acne Clarifying Body Spray

If you want to fight acne on your back and your backside, you will either need someone to apply the treatment for you or you’ll need to try the Murad Acne Clarifying Body Spray. Designed to treat and prevent and treat existing breakouts, this salicylic acid acne treatment comes in a revolutionary 360-degree spray bottle to help you apply it to harder-to-reach areas.

