The 10 Best Black Eyeliners That Won’t Smudge (No, Seriously)

Smudgy, smokey, hazy eyes on a Saturday night are hot. Smudgy, smokey, hazy eyes at a 12 p.m. job interview are not. But if you’re using the wrong eyeliner—you know, the kind that leaves marks in the crease of your eyes and slides below your lower lash lines almost immediately—your odds of looking like a club kid in the middle of the day are practically 100-to-zero…and not in your favor.

So unless you’re cool with walking around with a perpetually smudgy, just-rolled-out-of-bed-and-have-never-heard-of-makeup-wipes look, we suggest you swap your black liner for one that won’t escape your face after a few hours. And to make the search easier on you, we tested out a billion black liners, trolled makeup forums, and stalked makeup-artist recommendations to find the very best black liners that are creamy to apply, super-pigmented, and easy to remove (with makeup remover, of course). Keep reading to find your new favorite liner, and keep your inner club kid where it belongs.

1 of 10
L'Oréal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner
L'Oréal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner

L'Oréal Infallible Never Fail Eyeliner, $8.95; at L'Oréal Paris

 

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil, $20; at Urban Decay

 

Wet n Wild On Edge Longwearing Eye Pencil
Wet n Wild On Edge Longwearing Eye Pencil

Wet n Wild On Edge Longwearing Eye Pencil, $3.49; at Wet n Wild

 

Make Up For Ever Eye Pencil
Make Up For Ever Eye Pencil

Make Up For Ever Eye Pencil, $17; at Make Up Forever

Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner
Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner

Nars Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner, $26; Nars Cosmetics

NYX Slide On Pencil
NYX Slide On Pencil

NYX Slide On Pencil, $8; at NYX

Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner
Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner

Revlon Colorstay Eye Liner, $7.99; at Walgreens

Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Eye Definer
Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Eye Definer

Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Eye Definer, $6.99; at Ulta 

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner
Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner

Stila Smudge Stick Waterproof Eye Liner, $22; at Stila

Tarte EmphasEyes High-Definition Eye Pencil
Tarte EmphasEyes High-Definition Eye Pencil

Tarte EmphasEyes High-Definition Eye Pencil, $19; at Tarte

