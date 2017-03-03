5 Insanely Awesome Beauty Quotes Everyone Needs to Read

Obviously, we love anything that makes us feel amazing, including a ton of beauty quotes that actually resonate with anyone who has ever cared about beauty in their lives. And no, we’re not talking those gushy, let’s-all-hold-hands-and-talk-about-our-feelings quotes that your basic aunt shares on Facebook. We mean the gritty, truthful, downright fiery quotes about makeup and more that make you feel like you can take on the world.

You know, the hilarious words of great comedians, like Tina Fey and Lena Dunham, or the weirdly honest and genuine quotes from Rashida Jones and Shay Mitchell. And because trying to find a few pick-me-ups in a sea of bad Pinterest quotes is enough to give anyone a headache, we rounded up our five favorite quotes that make us feel totally happier, even if just for a few seconds. Click through to see them all!