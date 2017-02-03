The Best Under-$30 Beauty Products to Buy at Sephora This Month

It’s the beginning of a new month, and if you’re a beauty-product lover like we are, you know what that means: Sephora just released a boatload of new products in stores and online, waiting to be scooped up. But if the idea of navigating through the never-ending surplus of amazing new arrivals makes you feel like hiding under a blanket and scraping the last few drops out of your empty BB cream tube, then get excited, because we’ve just made your life a whole lot easier.

We’ve narrowed down the list of standout February arrivals to the best of the best, and kept them all under $30 (because our bank accounts could use some TLC, too). From Kat Von D’s bold liquid lipsticks to Estée Edit’s creamy, metallic eyeshadows, Sephora’s new loot is easily the best thing that 2017 has got going on right now. So read on for our February favorites, and then check back next month to see what’s new for March.