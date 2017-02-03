StyleCaster
The Best Under-$30 Beauty Products to Buy at Sephora This Month

It’s the beginning of a new month, and if you’re a beauty-product lover like we are, you know what that means: Sephora just released a boatload of new products in stores and online, waiting to be scooped up. But if the idea of navigating through the never-ending surplus of amazing new arrivals makes you feel like hiding under a blanket and scraping the last few drops out of your empty BB cream tube, then get excited, because we’ve just made your life a whole lot easier.

We’ve narrowed down the list of standout February arrivals to the best of the best, and kept them all under $30 (because our bank accounts could use some TLC, too). From Kat Von D’s bold liquid lipsticks to Estée Edit’s creamy, metallic eyeshadows, Sephora’s new loot is easily the best thing that 2017 has got going on right now. So read on for our February favorites, and then check back next month to see what’s new for March.

Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $24; at Sephora

 

First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist
First Aid Beauty Hello Fab Vital Greens Face Mist, $23; at Sephora

 

Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer
Black Up Invisible Eyebrow Fixer, $26; at Sephora

 

Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner
Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner, $20; at Sephora

 

The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow
The Estée Edit Fluid Metal Eyeshadow, $28; at Sephora

 

Biotherm Biosource Softening & Makeup Removing Milk
Biotherm Biosource Softening & Makeup Removing Milk, $24; at Sephora

 

Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon
Trèstique Conceal, Cover & Correct Crayon, $28; at Sephora

 

Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment
Glamglow Plumprageous Nudes Collection Lip Treatment, $30; at Sephora

 

Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow
Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow, $25; at Sephora

 

Deciem Hylamide HA Blur
Deciem Hylamide HA Blur, $19; at Sephora

 

Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner
Sephora Collection Rouge Gel Lip Liner, $15; at Sephora

 

Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow
Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye Stick Eyeshadow, $17; at Sephora

 

