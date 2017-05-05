StyleCaster
5 Seriously Good New Arrivals to Shop At Ulta This Month

5 Seriously Good New Arrivals to Shop At Ulta This Month

5 Seriously Good New Arrivals to Shop At Ulta This Month
Photo: ImaxTree

Is it just us, or does Ulta’s newest arrivals somehow get increasingly impossible to resist every month? Like, regardless of our overflowing makeup cabinets and dwindling (or, um, nonexistent) funds, it’s a straight-up struggle to leave the site without buying a K-beauty sheet mask or a new shade of a cult-favorite lipstick. So when May 1 hit, our beauty-obsessed and self-sabotaging selves couldn’t type those four letter fast enough—and as expected, the new arrivals are *seriously* good.

And before you go all ape shit on us for feeding into your beauty-product weakness, we’ve combed through the many, many new pages of arrivals and narrowed them down to the absolute five best. And since we also like to eat and pay rent, we made sure they’re all under $15 (yes, we are wizards). Between Pacifica’s pink eyeshadow palette and Benefit’s creamy highlighter, this month’s crop will give you life. So brace yourself and check out our five seriously enticing picks, and don’t forget to stop back for our June assortment.

Pacifica Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadows
Pacifica Pink Nudes Mineral Eyeshadows, $14; at Ulta

Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Blowout Mist
Maui Moisture Thicken & Restore + Bamboo Fibers Blowout Mist, $8.99; at Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Liquid Face Highlighter Mini
Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Liquid Face Highlighter Mini, $12; at Ulta

H20 Plus Oasis Lip Gel in Clear as Day
H20 Plus Oasis Lip Gel in Clear as Day, $12; at Ulta

Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow
Tarte Tarteist Metallic Shadow, $14; at Ulta

