5 Insanely Cool Under-$10 Beauty Products at Ulta Right Now

5 Insanely Cool Under-$10 Beauty Products at Ulta Right Now

5 Insanely Cool Under-$10 Beauty Products at Ulta Right Now
Guys, we really, really tried to practice self-control this month. We ignored the daily flash sales emails and the pop-up shops in the mall, and we even promised to stop filling our online carts with hundreds of products we’d never actually buy. And then June 1 hit, and our favorite beauty stores—ULTA, ULTA, ULTA—added their monthly supply of new products, and our resolve completely faded to zero. But honestly, we don’t really care anymore, because we combed through the newest goods this morning and found such freakishly awesome (and cheap!) products, that we’ve decided to tell our bank accounts to suck it this month.

Luckily, though, Ulta’s June assortment is loaded with brand-new makeup, skin-care, and hair products that are not only incredibly cool, but truly affordable. And with summer officially just a few weeks away, we can confidently say that these products, like self-tanning sheet masks and humidity-blocking hairsprays, will slip right into your warm-weather beauty routines. Click through to see the five best Ulta beauty products to shop right this second, and don’t forget to check back next month for our July picks.

Pretty Makeup Brows

St. Tropez Self-Tan Bronzing Face Sheet Mask
St. Tropez Self-Tan Bronzing Face Sheet Mask

St. Tropez Self-Tan Bronzing Face Sheet Mask, $9; at Ulta

L’Oréal Pure Clay Cleanser
L’Oréal Pure Clay Cleanser

L’Oréal Pure Clay Cleanser Exfoliate & Refine, $6.99; at Ulta

Maybelline The City Mini Palette
Maybelline The City Mini Palette

Maybelline The City Mini Palette in Downtown Sunrise, $9.99; at Ulta

OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray
OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray

OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray, $8.99; at Ulta

Maybelline Curvitude Liner
Maybelline Curvitude Liner

Maybelline Curvitude Liner, $8.99; at Ulta

