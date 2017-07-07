7 Under-$10 New Arrivals to Shop at Ulta Today

True story: The very second July 1 hit, our beauty senses started tingling. And no, it wasn’t because we had officially reached the hottest, most miserable month of summer and felt the need to get our warm-weather makeup in check. Instead, it was our innate, product-hoarding intuition alarming us that Ulta’s newest arrivals had *finally* dropped.

And damn, were we spot on, because Ulta’s brand-new, July products are absolutely here, folks—and as expected, they’re freakishly good. Sure, we’re starting to sound like the little girl that cried wolf, but each and every month Ulta unloads a massive selection of products that are so cool, we’d feel incredibly selfish not to share them with the world. Which is why we decided to dig through the entire section to pick out the absolute seven best products from July’s crop—all of which are under $10. With top-notch new releases like a cucumber clay mask and a metallic liquid eyeliner, it’s going to be a high-key struggle to minimize that tab without all seven items in your cart. Shop all seven, ahead, and don’t forget to stop by next month for our August picks.