The 7 Best Sephora Beauty Products to Buy This Week

What's hot
The 7 Best Sephora Beauty Products to Buy This Week

The 7 Best Sephora Beauty Products to Buy This Week
Photo: ImaxTree

Guys, in case your newsfeed hasn’t already informed you with one-million Justin Timberlake memes (we get it, OK?! WE GET IT), it’s officially May. So let’s take a moment to remember April in all of its rainy glory, and then join us in celebrating a month of pleasant temperatures and total #springvibes—or for some, headache-inducing allergy vibes (to each her own, right?). But whatever May means for you, there’s one thing that the beauty-obsessed can confirm: There’s no better way to kick off the month than by scooping up the latest, literally-just-hit-the-site arrivals from Sephora.

At the beginning of each month, Sephora brings its A-game and drops some insanely exciting new releases for all to play with, and the May selection is no exception. We’re talkin’ a K-beauty coconut-water facial mist from  Too Cool For School, and a super-pigmented and long-lasting lip liner from Kat Von D—yeah, that good. But before you get all overwhelmed, we’ve gone ahead and narrowed down the new arrivals to seven products you absolutely need right now.

And because we know firsthand that a beauty product obsession isn’t exactly bank account friendly, all seven are under $20. So go ahead and take a peek at our picks (or, like, immediately add them all to your shopping cart) and don’t forget to check back next month for our June selection.

best sephora may 2017 The 7 Best Sephora Beauty Products to Buy This Week

Photo: ImaxTree

1 of 7
Murad Hydro-Glow Aqua Peel
Murad Hydro-Glow Aqua Peel

Murad Hydro-Glow Aqua Peel, $12.50; at Sephora

Photo: Murad
Rosebud Perfume Co. Tropical Ambrosia Lip Balm
Rosebud Perfume Co. Tropical Ambrosia Lip Balm

Rosebud Perfume Co. Tropical Ambrosia Lip Balm, $7; at Sephora

Photo: Rosebud Perfume Co.
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist
Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist

Too Cool For School Coconut Milky Mist, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Too Cool For School
Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner
Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner

Kat Von D Everlasting Lip Liner, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Kat Von D
Sephora Collection Moisturizing Shower Oil
Sephora Collection Moisturizing Shower Oil

Sephora Collection Moisturizing Shower Oil, $17; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Urban Decay Vice Special Effects Long-Lasting Water-Resistant Lip Topcoat
Urban Decay Vice Special Effects Long-Lasting Water-Resistant Lip Topcoat

Urban Decay Vice Special Effects Long-Lasting Water-Resistant Lip Topcoat, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Urban Decay
Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant
Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant

Tarte Clean Queen Vegan Deodorant, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Tarte

