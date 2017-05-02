The 7 Best Sephora Beauty Products to Buy This Week

Guys, in case your newsfeed hasn’t already informed you with one-million Justin Timberlake memes (we get it, OK?! WE GET IT), it’s officially May. So let’s take a moment to remember April in all of its rainy glory, and then join us in celebrating a month of pleasant temperatures and total #springvibes—or for some, headache-inducing allergy vibes (to each her own, right?). But whatever May means for you, there’s one thing that the beauty-obsessed can confirm: There’s no better way to kick off the month than by scooping up the latest, literally-just-hit-the-site arrivals from Sephora.

At the beginning of each month, Sephora brings its A-game and drops some insanely exciting new releases for all to play with, and the May selection is no exception. We’re talkin’ a K-beauty coconut-water facial mist from Too Cool For School, and a super-pigmented and long-lasting lip liner from Kat Von D—yeah, that good. But before you get all overwhelmed, we’ve gone ahead and narrowed down the new arrivals to seven products you absolutely need right now.

And because we know firsthand that a beauty product obsession isn’t exactly bank account friendly, all seven are under $20. So go ahead and take a peek at our picks (or, like, immediately add them all to your shopping cart) and don’t forget to check back next month for our June selection.