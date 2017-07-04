7 High-Key Awesome Sephora Beauty Products to Buy Right Now

When any normal human realized it was July 1, they probably started thinking about their barbecue plans or took a brief, but anxious, inventory of their red, white, and blue clothing. But for us, there was only one thing we could think about the very damn second that June wrapped up: Sephora’s. New. Arrivals.

Yup, at the beginning of each and every month, Sephora unloads a massive selection of beauty products to its new arrivals section—and despite the fact that it happens every four weeks, we’re still pumped about it every single time. And not to be unpatriotic, but honestly, screw the 4th of July, because Sephora’s brand-spanking-new products, like a super-hydrating sheet mask and a rose-gold lip gloss, are so freaking good that we think they deserve a day in their honor. But, since your plans for the week probably didn’t include spending eight-billion dollars on new makeup and skin-care products, we decided to do you a solid and narrow down the entire section to seven, under-$20 products you absolutely need. Shop all seven, ahead, and be sure to check back next month for our August picks.