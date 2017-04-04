StyleCaster
The 7 Best Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

Photo: ImaxTree

April is officially upon us, which means we have plenty of rain-filled, weather-confused days ahead of us. But in a month of shitty weather, we have at least one gleaming beam of joy: Sephora’s April arrivals. With loads of new makeup, skin-care, and hair products, Sephora’s newest products may single-handedly be getting us through the month—while simultaneously depleting our funds, of course.

With vegan dry shampoo (no, trust us—it’s cooler than it sounds), super-sculpting brow gels, and fruit-acid-infused body scrubs, Sephora’s newest haul is seriously enticing. So enticing and overwhelming, in fact, that we’ve saved you the brain explosion by narrowing down the list to the seven coolest products we promise you need, like, right this second. And to make a minimal impact on your credit card (c’mon, you’ll barely notice that bank statement!), each product is under $20. So click through to shop these items before it’s too late, lest you end up stuck in a rainy and makeup-less April.

Photo: ImaxTree

Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo
Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo

Tarte Hair Goals Dry Shampoo, $19; at Sephora

Photo: Tarte
Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Lip Love
Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Lip Love

Urban Decay Rehab Makeup Prep Lip Love, $15; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
Nails Inc. Shine Bright Moisturizing & Anti-Aging Hand Mask
Nails Inc. Shine Bright Moisturizing & Anti-Aging Hand Mask

Nails Inc. Shine Bright Moisturizing & Anti-Aging Hand Mask, $8; at Sephora

Photo: Nails Inc.
L'Occitane Limited Edition Hand Cream
L'Occitane Limited Edition Hand Cream

L'Occitane Limited Edition Hand Cream, $12; at Sephora

Photo: L'Occitane
Smashbox Always On Gel Liner
Smashbox Always On Gel Liner

Smashbox Always On Gel Liner, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Smashbox
Make Up For Ever Brow Gel
Make Up For Ever Brow Gel

Make Up For Ever Brow Gel, $20; at Sephora

Photo: Make Up For Ever
Sephora Collection Gentle Melting Body Scrub
Sephora Collection Gentle Melting Body Scrub

Sephora Collection Gentle Melting Body Scrub, $18; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora

