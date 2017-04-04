The 7 Best Products to Buy at Sephora Right Now

April is officially upon us, which means we have plenty of rain-filled, weather-confused days ahead of us. But in a month of shitty weather, we have at least one gleaming beam of joy: Sephora’s April arrivals. With loads of new makeup, skin-care, and hair products, Sephora’s newest products may single-handedly be getting us through the month—while simultaneously depleting our funds, of course.

With vegan dry shampoo (no, trust us—it’s cooler than it sounds), super-sculpting brow gels, and fruit-acid-infused body scrubs, Sephora’s newest haul is seriously enticing. So enticing and overwhelming, in fact, that we’ve saved you the brain explosion by narrowing down the list to the seven coolest products we promise you need, like, right this second. And to make a minimal impact on your credit card (c’mon, you’ll barely notice that bank statement!), each product is under $20. So click through to shop these items before it’s too late, lest you end up stuck in a rainy and makeup-less April.