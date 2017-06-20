12 Seriously Good Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at CVS

Anyone who has ever bought anything at CVS Pharmacy is well-acquainted with the floor-length, coupon-loaded receipt you get after a transaction, right? And since you probably immediately throw it away or crumple it into your wallet, since saving big on household crap like paper towels and laundry detergent is boring as hell, we’re about to drop some serious, mind-blowing knowledge on you: CVS has a straight-up massive cosmetics section that is loaded with insanely good beauty products for you to spend all those ExtraBucks on.
And no, we’re not just talking about CoverGirl mascaras and Revlon eyeliners, with K-beauty brands like Peach Slices and Holika Holika, as well as top-notch skin care from Vichy and Dr. Murad, CVS’s beauty aisle is officially rivaling Sephora’s. And considering our bank accounts can hardly keep up with our beauty-product obsession as is (a.k.a. we’re super, duper broke), we know where we’ll be going the next time we convince ourselves we need yet *another* eyeshadow palette. So, to spread the beauty-product goodness that we’ve just discovered, we rounded up the 12 best products to shop at CVS today. Brace yourself, ’cause you’re going to want all 12, ahead.
Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow
Peach Slices Citrus Honey Aqua Glow, $11.99; at CVS
Peach Slices
MUA High Shine Lipstick
MUA High Shine Lipstick, $5.99; at CVS
MUA
Ariul Brilliant Tone Up Egg Cream
Ariul Brilliant Tone Up Egg Cream, $28.99; at CVS
Ariul
Nuance Salma Hayek Dark Cacao And Coffee Firming Body Cream
Nuance Salma Hayek Dark Cacao And Coffee Firming Body Cream, $11.24; at CVS
Nuance
Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask
Elisha Coy Brightening Ampoule Solution Mask, $1.29; at CVS
Elisha Coy
Dr. Murad Blackhead & Pore Clearing Duo Set
Dr. Murad Blackhead & Pore Clearing Duo Set, $52.99; at CVS
Dr. Murad
Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner
Frudia Green Grape Pore Control Toner, $14.49; at CVS
Frudia
Renpure Lavender Cleansing Conditioner
Renpure Lavender Cleansing Conditioner, $10.79; at CVS
Renpure
Vichy DermaFinish Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen Corrective Fluid Foundation SPF 30
Vichy DermaFinish Titanium Dioxide Sunscreen Corrective Fluid Foundation SPF 30, $30; at CVS
Vichy
Elisha Coy Moist Up Hyalurone Ampoule Serum
Elisha Coy Moist Up Hyalurone Ampoule Serum, $12.99; at CVS
Elisha Coy
Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead Peeling Massage Gel
Holika Holika Pig-Nose Clear Blackhead Peeling Massage Gel, $8.49; at CVS
Holika Holika
Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection
Milani Everyday Eyes Powder Eyeshadow Collection, $10.79; at CVS
Milani