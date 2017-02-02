The One $$$ Beauty Necessity We’ll Always Splurge On

We’re all for cheap thrills: Sure, there’s not much that’s more satisfying than a budget lipstick that swipes on like a luxury formula, or an under-$10 moisturizer that won’t leave you with an oily T-zone, but we’ve all got our vices—and that doesn’t necessarily mean drinking, smoking, or a nasty nail-biting habit we just can’t shake. (Well, maybe that one.) Our spending habits are under control for the most part—or at least, that’s what we tell ourselves—but there’s always that one thing we always manage to justify forking big-time cash over for.
We asked our editors to dish about the beauty product they splurge on time and time again. Ahead, the fragrance that our social editor says was well worth just over a Benjamin, the retinol that changed one editor’s life, and the brow-enhancing serum that one SC-er says saved her arches.
Byredo 1996
“Any of Byredo’s fragrances, without question, and particularly 1996 which I’ve been wearing for a few years now. I’ve found all of their perfumes to really stay put, and this one in particular is less feminine than most which I love because I tend to gravitate toward more unisex scents. These are definitely not cheap, and therefore not something I’ll use every day, which makes it special and aside from smelling amazing, it reminds me of some of the more monumental moments in my life when I’ve worn it.”—Christina Grasso, social media manager
Byredo 1996, $175; at Byredo
Photo:
Byredo
Hair Rules Curly Whip
“I’ve searched extensively for a relatively cheap product that defines my thick, coarse curls as well as Hair Rules Curly Whip (without leaving my hair stick or producing unsightly and annoying flakes once it dries) but I’ve come to accept that no such product exists. This is sobering for my bank account… until I look in the mirror post hair wash. This stuff is worth every penny.”—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Hair Rules Curly Whip, $31.99; at Hair Rules
Photo:
Hair Rules
Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment
“There are few products that make my skin brighter and more glow-y than Good Genes by Sunday Riley. It’s a lactic acid serum-like treatment that I use as a mask two or three times a week (I already swear by my trusty Skinceuticals C E Ferulic for daily brightening), and I notice a difference in my skin almost immediately after rinsing. I dread running out of it, especially when my skin’s more prone to dullness in the winter.”—Lauren Caruso, site director
Sunday Riley Good Genes Treatment, $105; at Space NK
Photo:
Sunday Riley
Le Labo Santal 33
“Last summer in Paris, I finally bought a bottle of Santal 33. The collective cloud of it had finally died down—for a while there, it was absolutely everywhere and I didn’t want to smell just like everyone else, though I always adored it—and I waited until Paris to purchase, because they mix it up for you on the spot and put the location of the concoction on the bottle (along with your name and, if you like, a little message). Yes, it is expensive, but it’s been almost a year and I still haven’t gone through all 50 milliliters yet (or stopped looking forward to spritzing it on every morning). Pro tip, courtesy of the very sweet Frenchman who whipped up my bottle: Keep it in the fridge to ensure it lasts.”—Bibi Dietz, entertainment editor
Santal 33 50 ml, $175; at Le Labo
Photo:
Le Labo
Atelier Cologne Mandarine Glaciale
“I’m pretty convinced you can find a decent drugstore dupe for nearly any luxury beauty product, but one category I will not eff around with is fragrance—the nose knows, and so I’m willing to pay top dollar for the good stuff. I tend to gravitate towards out-of-the-box floral or citrus scents from indie brands that take an artisan approach to perfume. My current go-to is Atelier Cologne’s Madarine Glaciale, which smells like a freshly peeled orange in the most sophisticated way. A couple spritzes of this fresh, zesty fragrance is all I need to feel energized enough to start my day.” —Cristina Velocci, director of content operations
Atelier Cologne Mandarine Glaciale, $130; at Atelier Cologne
Photo:
Atelier Cologne
Jan Marini Luminate Eye Gel
“In addition to sunscreen, I’m a sucker for an incredible anti-aging eye cream to help prevent damage and preserve healthy skin cells—so I’m always willing to pay more for products that get the job done well. This one has visibly helped smooth and brighten my undereye area.” —Hannah Hickoff, lifestyle editor
Jan Marini Luminate Eye Gel, $93; at Jan Marini
Photo:
Jan Marini
Skin Research Laboratories NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum
“I will always splurge on Neubrow Brow Enhancing serum. I LOVE bold thick brows and this stuff really works, trust me. You don’t even have to use it daily to see results. Whether you’ve over-groomed and your brows need to recover or you want them to grow a little thicker, this serum does the trick.” —Michelle Gant, editorial intern
Skin Research Laboratories NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, $100; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Skin Research Laboratories
Shani Darden Resurface Retinol Reform
“For those who can tolerate retinol, I use Shani Darden Retinol Reform every night and my skin has never looked better.” —Susan Kaplow, Chief Content Officer
Shani Darden Resurface Retinol Reform, $95; at Shani Darden
Photo:
Shani Darden
Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Cream
“I would open my veins and bleed them dry if it meant I could get a life-time supply of this amazing night cream. If you have dry, angry, sensitive skin that threatens to fall off of your face daily, this cream is like a warm hug and a magic potion. It’s hella expensive, but it’s so, so, so worth the cost, thanks to its ceramides, cholesterol, and fatty acids that literally transform dry skin into, well, normal-looking skin (but way prettier). I love it. I need it.”—Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2 Cream, $125; at Skinceuticals
Photo:
Skinceuticals
Decléor Hydra Floral' 24 Hour Moisture Activator Light Cream
“When it comes to skin care, I find it extremely important to splurge on quality products. This skin cream is one of Decléor’s recent innovations and it is perfect to repair, nourish, and protect your skin, especially after exposure to harsh climates or stress. Pair this product with Decleor’s Neroli Essential Serum (apply serum before cream) to relax and soothe your skin. I perform this regimen in the morning and before bed and am in love with its light, fresh scent, as well as how bright and healthy it keeps my skin.” —Marisa Petrarca, editorial intern
Decléor Hydra Floral' 24 Hour Moisture Activator Light Cream, $70; at Nordstrom
Photo:
Decléor