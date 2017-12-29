StyleCaster
The 25 Buzziest Beauty Launches of 2017

The 25 Buzziest Beauty Launches of 2017

The 25 Buzziest Beauty Launches of 2017
Photo: Getty Images

2017 was a landmark year for the beauty industry as advertising became more inclusive, formulations became more advanced and technology reached a new peak. We can only hope this continues in the New Year, but we’re highlighting our favorites, just to be on the safe side.

We’re still buying whatever Rihanna sells us, like her Fenty Beauty line, but there are plenty honors we’d spend our pretty pennies on. From a smart brush that analyzes strands in real time to a co-wash in dry shampoo form, these are the 25 beauty launches that we couldn’t stop talking about this year. And to be honest, we’ll still be obsessed with them when in the New Year.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | ApotheCARE Essentials
ApotheCARE Essentials

This year, Unilever added this all natural drugstore brand to its lineup, where everything is priced under $20.

$10.99, at Amazon

Photo: ApotheCARE Essentials
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Co-Wash
Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Co-Wash

Naturalistas everywhere rejoiced when Cantu released this revolutionary co-wash, made with apple cider vinegar, an ingredient lauded for its antibacterial properties.

$4.99, at Sally Beauty

Photo: Cantu
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 |Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips

The celebrity makeup artist's brand has given us a slew of statement-making products to play with. And this year, she finally added matte liquid lipstick to her lineup.

$34, at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Colourpop x Karrueche Fem Rosa
Colourpop x Karrueche Fem Rosa Collection

Karrueche Tran's second collection with the affordable brand did not disappoint. Its lineup included a rose-colored palette and plenty of colorful glosses to match.

$4.20, at Colourpop

Photo: Colourpop
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask
I Dew Care Disco Kitten Mask

This is the illuminating diamond peel-off mask that launched at least a thousand selfies.

$23, at Urban Outfitters

Photo: I Dew Care
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Fenty Beauty
Everything From Fenty Beauty

Everything Rihanna touches turns to gold, as evidenced by the monstrous success of her first-ever beauty brand, which includes the fast favorite, Pro Filt'r Matte Longwear Foundation.

$34, at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | GLAMGLOW Glitter Mask
GLAMGLOW Glitter Mask

This sparkly peel-off mask looks amazing in selfies, but it also leaves behind glow-y skin.

$69, at GLAMGLOW

Photo: GLAMGLOW
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Glossier You
Glossier You

The millennial pink brand's first-ever fragrance is an intoxicating scent made with notes of ambrette, musk and pink pepper.

$60, at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Kerastase Hair Coach
Kerastase Hair Coach

The world's first smart hairbrush measures the quality and health of your hair as you brush it and provides personalized advice.

$200, at select salons

Photo: Kerastase
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo
KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo

This shimmering loose powder and high shine lip gloss set is one of the first makeup offerings from Kim Kardashian-West's highly anticipated beauty line.

$32, at KKW Beauty

Photo: KKW Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealer
Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealer

This year, the beauty mogul expanded beyond her signature lip kits and unleashed an expansive range of concealers that apply like a second skin.

$20, at Kylie Cosmetics

Photo: Kylie Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Christian Louboutin Mascara Makeup
Christian Louboutin Mascara Makeup

We were ecstatic when the luxury designer launched a set of nail lacquers and this year, we were even more excited to get our hands on a range of eye makeup products.

$70, at Christian Louboutin

Photo: Christian Louboutin
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | MAC Lip Duo
MAC Lip Duo

Not to be outdone by Kylie Jenner's lip kits, the beauty giant launched an affordable duo of its own.

$27, at MAC Cosmetics

Photo: MAC Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | ORLY x Muslim Girl #HalalPaint
ORLY x Muslim Girl #HalalPaint

This inclusive collaboration includes a set of polishes that are water-permeable and made with 100% halal ingredients for Muslim women.

Photo: ORLY
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Pat McGrath Labs Unlimited Edition
Pat McGrath Labs Unlimited Edition

This expansive pack of eye and lip products is the first permanent collection created by the renowned makeup artist.

$125, at Pat McGrath Labs

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Sara Happ Clay Lip Mask
Sara Happ Clay Lip Mask

Happ is known for her sugary-sweet lip scrubs and plumping balms, but this year, she was sure to add a restorative treatment into the mix.

$32, at Sara Happ

Photo: Sara Happ
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | SJP Stash Sexy Scented Hair Mist
SJP Stash Sexy Scented Hair Mist

She's known for a mean shoe game, but Sarah Jessica Parker is no floozy in the beauty department, either. In 2017, she launched the hair perfume we never knew we needed.

$30, at Ulta

Photo: SJP
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Stellar Cosmetics
Stellar Cosmetics

This no-frills makeup range launched in 2017 and was made specifically for medium to darker skin tones.

$22, at Sephora

Photo: Stellar Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | tarte Dry Shampoo
tarte Dry Shampoo

In a move that nobody saw coming, the makeup brand expanded its lineup to include a limited edition dry shampoo for achieving "hair goals."

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Tatcha The Water Cream
Tatcha The Water Cream

Beauty junkies could not stop raving about this water-based, oil-free moisturizer, made with Japanese nutrients and botanicals.

Photo: Tatcha
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous
Tom Ford Fucking Fabulous

If you want to know what this luxe fragrance smells like, the name says it all.

$310-$804, at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Urban Decay Naked Heat
Urban Decay Naked Heat

This amber-hued eyeshadow pack is the latest group to join Urban Decay's cult favorite "Naked" line.

$54, at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Urban Decay Skin Care
Urban Decay Skin Care

The brand also introduced a line of pre and post-makeup products for keeping skin glowy and clean, including a skin polish gentle enough for everyday use.

$28, at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette
Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Jetsetter Palette

The supermodel's first foray into makeup was a capsule collection of eye, lip and face products, all packaged by Maybelline.

$29.99, at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
STYLECASTER | Best Beauty Launches 2017 | MDNA Skin
MDNA Skin

After years of selling her skin care secrets overseas, Madonna finally brought her beauty brand stateside. It includes next-level technologies, including this Skin Rejuvenator Set.

$600, at Barneys

Photo: MDNA

