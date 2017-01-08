StyleCaster
2017 Golden Globes: The Best Beauty Looks From the Red Carpet

by
Photo: Getty Images

Tonight marks the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, which means you get to sit back and judge watch in your favorite pair of sweatpants. And for all the fanfare that should come along with the first major awards show of the season, the beauty looks aren’t always as unexpected as we’d hope. Still, while this year’s red carpet may not have shocked us, it did leave us with some solid beauty inspiration.

MORE: The Best Fashion from the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet

Case in point: Olivia Culpo‘s insanely beautiful braided chignon, Priyanka Chopra‘s deep berry lip, and Janelle Monae‘s, well, everything. Ahead, the best beauty looks from the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet.

MORE: Meet the Boundary-Breaking Stylist Behind the Red Carpet’s Newest Stars

Hailee Steinfeld
Photo: Getty Images
Lily Collins
Photo: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Photo: Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Photo: Getty Images
Riley Keough
Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Photo: Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Photo: Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
Photo: Getty Images
Ruth Negga
Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore
Photo: Getty Images
