What StyleCaster and SheKnows Editors Learned About Beauty from Their Moms

Who run the world? We all know the answer to one of Beyoncé’s most popular questions (second only to “Kelly, can you handle this?”), and for that we have to thank the mothers or mother figures in our lives. Whether they gave birth to us or not, these are the matriarchs who mold how we see ourselves and the world around us.

For some of us, they’re the ultimate source for all kinds of beauty advice—from the most obvious to the kind that goes beyond skin-deep. And because we might just go crazy if we spot one more boring and basic gift roundup, we’re taking a moment to honor the mamas in our lives.

Ahead, StyleCaster and SheKnows editors share some of the best beauty advice we got from our moms over the years.

Finding a Signature Scent Style

“My mom is always impeccably ‘done’—seriously, she never leaves the house without a swipe of lipstick and a blast of hairspray—and while I’ve never been able to achieve that impossibly high standard for myself, one thing I did inherit from her is a love of perfume. She taught me that it’s less important to have a signature scent and more impactful to have a signature scent style. After all, how can one single fragrance capture all of life’s moods and occasions? Her fragrance wardrobe is centered around bold, sultry florals, while mine features cleaner, more delicate notes.” — Cristina Velocci, Director, Editorial Operations

Mastering Beauty Basics

“My relationship with my father is distant and strained most of the time. So my relationship with my mother, and tribe of sisters, means everything to me. My mother never taught me how to put on makeup or fashion my hair into intricate styles, but what I’m eternally thankful for is her insistence that I should always look presentable when I walk out the door—hair brushed, face clean, skin moisturized. Whether I want to do anything beyond that is my choice.” – Nikki Brown, StyleCaster Beauty Editor

Curating a Collection of Products

“My mom imparted her beauty and self-care philosophies by example, modeling the principles that when it comes to makeup, expert application and subtlety is everything; and when it comes to skin care, prevention is key. We constantly exchange product recs, and I’ve discovered many gems—including the best lip/cheek stain ever (Jane Iredale’s Just Kissed, $25) and my new favorite primer (Perfekt Skin Perfection Gel, $24)—thanks to her. She’s also my reality check and never hesitates to let me know if I could use an extra swipe of color on my cheeks or a tad less liner on my eyes. Thanks for the pearls of wisdom, Mom!” — Hannah Hickok, Deputy Editor

Saving Skin from Sun Damage

“My mom kind of took a minimalist approach to makeup, but she was a stickler for taking care of your skin. She taught me early on how crucial it is to protect your skin from sun damage. I was never allowed out of the house without a thick layer of sunscreen on every inch of exposed skin. When I was 14, and all I could think about was getting a nice summer tan, it was annoying. But now, I could not be more grateful for all the sun damage she saved me from.” — Kenzie Mastroe, SheKnows Lifestyle Editor

Committing to Good Grooming Habits

“My mom would always tell me two things: Never, ever go to sleep with makeup on and never leave the house looking a mess because you never know who you’re going to bump into.” — Laura Valencia, Assistant Producer

Learning the Power of Prevention

“My mom—who looks about 20 years younger than she is—was always very diligent about wearing sunscreen and avoiding sun exposure and constantly made me slather on an SPF 45+ all over my face and body. It used to drive me crazy, but she would say, ‘You’ll thank me when you’re 40.’ And now that I’m almost there, I suspect she was right.” —Justine Goodman, Editor-in-Chief

Understanding the Importance of Self-Care

“My mom taught me that we all break sometimes, and it’s OK to be broken—whether we’ve lost a relationship or over-extended ourselves or just lost our way. But to get back on track, we need to demand time for ourselves. This world is a go-go-go place, but we need to stop, be quiet, and feel each moment that passes to get back to our whole selves. Another lesson: There’s nothing wrong with being vulnerable and being honest about where you are. Don’t try to hide your pain, your unhappiness—don’t try to shield it from the world. You’re living in whatever moment you’re living in, and you need to feel your way through it. And the one thing I’ve heard my whole life is this: “God gave you the beautiful hair you were supposed to have! Stop messing with it!” Then I dyed it, cut it, got a keratin blowout, and she wasn’t pleased to say the least. I’ve never followed orders very well.” — Lauren Joskowitz, SheKnows Entertainment Manager

Remembering to Protect Your Neck and Décolletage

“The first beauty tip I remember receiving from my mother—and the one she reminds me of most often—is to wear a moisturizer with SPF and to protect your face in the sun. But beyond that, she stressed the need to put the sunscreen moisturizer on your neck and décolletage area too because those areas are also prone to wrinkles caused by sun damage.” —Elizabeth Yuko, SheKnows Health Editor