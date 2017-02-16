StyleCaster
7 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams for Every Skin Type

7 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams for Every Skin Type

7 Best Anti-Aging Night Creams for Every Skin Type
We’re just going to ask the questions all of you are constantly wondering: Why the hell are anti-aging products so insanely confusing? Is it too much to ask that someone just tell us exactly what to slap on our faces to make us look like glowing, ethereal cherubs? Why aren’t there flashing neon signs in the skin-care aisle? Does the world hate us?! Yeah, we get it. And we’re finally here with answers.

Well, maybe not answers, because most of it has to do with marketing, sales, blah, blah, but we are here with a list of the best anti-aging night creams for all skin types, so you can be told exactly what to use, without the headache of guessing. Each of these moisturizers is formulated with superhero anti-agers, like retinoids, peptides, antioxidants, and fruit acids, so your skin will look smoother, glowier, and definitively less lined after a few weeks of consistent use. So keep reading to find the best formula for you, then get slathering.

For aging skin that's speckled with dark spots and marks...
L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Dual Overnight Moisturizer, $19.99; at L'Oréal Paris

For aging skin with bumps and rough patches...
Caudalíe Night Infusion Cream, $76; at Caudalíe

For aging skin that's always a bit dry...
Philosophy Renewed Hope In a Jar, $47; at Philosophy

For aging skin that tends to get oily...
A Complete Facial Youth Moisturizing Cream, $48; at A Complete

For aging skin with some deep-set wrinkles...
Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $72; at Dr Dennis Gross

For aging skin that loves natural ingredients...
Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment, $58; at Herbivore

For aging skin that feels a little loose...
Korres Black Pine Firming, Lifting & Antiwrinkle Night Cream, $68; at Korres

