10 of the Best, Most Affordable Mental Health Apps

Everyone deserves access to the mental health care they want and need. But if you haven’t noticed, it can be extremely difficult to find affordable, in-network mental health resources—let alone ones that conveniently fit into your schedule.
Luckily enough, your first steps to mental wellness could be in the palm of your hands—quite literally.
Think about it: Smartphone apps are always in-network, accommodate your schedule perfectly and never go on vacation. While these apps do not serve as a replacement for professional treatment or medical intervention, they could certainly start you off in a positive direction. That’s why we’ve researched the best mental health apps on the market that won’t break the bank.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Worry Watch
This app works almost like a revolving door for your anxieties. By recording your present worries and reflecting on the results of your past worries, you can begin to develop some concrete evidence to rationally frame your perspective when facing a tough situation.
Worry Watch, $2.99 at iTunes
Moodnotes
Moodnotes provides an intuitive journaling platform for you to begin to organize the emotions you’re experiencing and to understand their triggers. By recognizing these "traps," you’ll be able to prevent unwanted reactions in the future and improve your overall well-being.
Moodnotes, $4.99 at iTunes
SuperBetter
Can you achieve your personal goals by playing games on your phone? According to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, you most definitely can. This self-help tool has been proven to relieve symptoms of anxiety, depression and PTSD and to promote feelings of optimism and resilience as you work your way through fun challenges.
SuperBetter, free at iTunes
Sober Grid
Sober Grid allows you to connect and share posts with other members of the sober community in your area. In addition to daily check-ins to monitor your progress and feelings, the app includes a “Burning Desire” function to notify your network if and when you could use some extra support in preventing a relapse.
Sober Grid, free at iTunes
What's Up?
Improving your internal dialogue is essential to managing your unique symptoms of depression and anxiety. This app combines cognitive behavioral therapy) and acceptance commitment therapy to help you break down any harmful thought patterns and reframe your worries and emotions.
What’s Up?, free at iTunes
MoodTools
Designed to help struggling individuals manage their depression, MoodTools helps you to identify your depressive symptoms, to understand the science behind why they’re happening and to alleviate them. The app invites you to keep a thought diary to understand some of the trends in your emotions and also to develop a self-help plan for emergency situations.
MoodTools, free at iTunes
Recovery Record
This app allows those who are recovering from eating disorders to record meals and to track thoughts and feelings surrounding food in order to gain insight into your emotional trends and overall progress. It also allows you to comanage your logs with your clinician or to share it with the app’s supportive online community.
Recovery Record, free at iTunes
Daylio
Want to keep track of your moods without chronicling every moment of your day? Daylio allows you to do just that. With quick surveys of your general mood (from "rad" to "awful") along with your daily activities, you’ll be able to identify which decisions correlate with each respective mood, leading you to develop healthier, more rewarding habits.
Daylio, free at iTunes
Breathe2Relax
Initially designed for active service members, this app walks you through simple breathing exercises to reduce anxiety, stress and anger in tense situations. You can even connect this app to your Apple Watch or another Bluetooth medical device to monitor your heart rate during each session.
Breathe2Relax, free at iTunes
7 Cups
Looking to get something off your chest? The app 7 Cups offers free anonymous and confidential messaging with trained listeners and support communities. While the app does require a premium paid subscription if you’d like to speak with a licensed mental health professional, the free one-on-one counseling conversations with volunteers are available 24-7.
7 Cups, free at iTunes
