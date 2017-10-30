Benefit Cosmetics Recalled One of Its Best-Selling Products

Benefit Cosmetics prides itself on being the eyebrow authority, so when one of its products is abruptly pulled from shelves, we notice. Just before the weekend, the brand recalled its Gimme Brow Gel, explaining that recent batches of the product didn’t meet “stringent quality standards.”

The best-selling product is a brush-on formula meant to volumize and enhance the appearance of sparse brows. It’s available in three different shades: light, medium and deep.

The full statement reads, “Benefit Cosmetics is committed to the highest levels of quality and doing what’s right for our customers. Out of an abundance of caution, we have initiated a voluntary recall of our Gimme Brow product after discovering that certain batches of the product did not meet our stringent quality standards.”

Although a Benefit employee confirmed to Glamour that this is a voluntary recall, they advise using with extreme caution, since it could lead to irritation or other adverse reactions for some.

For now, Gimme Brow has disappeared from online retailers like Ulta and Sephora. The brand is also working to remove it from brick-and-mortar stores and urges customers to return their tubes as soon as possible for a full refund. And although Benefit has no plans to reformulate their hero product, the goal is to bring it back “as soon as possible.”

In short: It’s better to be safe now than sorry later. So step away from the spoolie brush and sit tight until it’s back on shelves. And if you have more specific questions regarding the Gimme Brow Gel, visit the Benefit website for more deets.