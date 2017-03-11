StyleCaster
13 of Bella Thorne’s Wildest and Most Bizarre Beauty Looks

by
Photo: Getty Images

There are some beauty looks so crazy, so wild, so over-the-top, that even the most adventurous among us are too hesitant to try them out. And though we’d love to see if we could pull off rainbow hair or a full face of glitter IRL, we’re pretty sure we’d just end up looking like a Happy Meal toy. So instead, we bow down to the few celebs willing to do it for us, like Bella Thorne, who is pretty much fearless when it comes to her hair and makeup—or, at least, DGAF about what anyone thinks about her.

When she’s not busy getting new tattoos and piercings every other month or doling out some #bodypositive advice to her fans, the 19-year-old actress seems to spend her days testing every single Manic Panic shade ever created, experimenting with old-school hair crimpers, and slathering her face and body with lots and lots of glitter. And we really, really dig it. So we rounded up our favorite Bella Thorne beauty looks, below, that almost make us want to switch up our beauty looks. Almost.

16463944 169267616902151 6646913386112090112 n 13 of Bella Thornes Wildest and Most Bizarre Beauty Looks

Credit: Instagram | @bellathorne

1 of 13
Two-Toned Hair and Green Eyeliner
Two-Toned Hair and Green Eyeliner
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
White and Gold Glitter Liner
White and Gold Glitter Liner
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Face Glitter and Multi-Colored Braids
Face Glitter and Multi-Colored Braids
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Blonde Wig and False Lashes
Blonde Wig and False Lashes
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Rainbow Hair
Rainbow Hair
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Navy Hair and Denim Liner
Navy Hair and Denim Liner
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Space Buns and Burgundy Lipstick
Space Buns and Burgundy Lipstick
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Two-Toned Hair
Two-Toned Hair
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Purple-Streaked Hair and Glitter Eyeshadow
Purple-Streaked Hair and Glitter Eyeshadow
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Copper and Gold Glitter Eyeshadow
Copper and Gold Glitter Eyeshadow
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Pink and Tangerine Hair
Pink and Tangerine Hair
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Big, Crimped Hair
Big, Crimped Hair
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne
Teal Hair and Two-Toned Eyeshadow
Teal Hair and Two-Toned Eyeshadow
Photo: instagram / @bellathorne

