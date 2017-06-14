OMG: Bella Thorne Let Her Sister Dye Her Hair Hot Pink

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Bella Thorne let her sister dye her hair bright pink. [Teen Vogue]

As if a Kim Kardashian West beauty brand wasn’t enough, the “KUWTK” star is releasing a fragrance later this year, too. [Bustle]

You have to see Chrissy Teigen take down this Twitter troll. [Marie Claire]

The women who make Ivanka Trump-brand clothes are the least paid in all of Asia. [Racked]

This woman was kicked out of a mall in Michigan for her tank top, and we’re having a hard time seeing why. [People]

Kat Von D teased her Instagram followers with her soon-to-be-released glitter lipsticks. [InStyle]

The meaning behind the Ray-Ban name is so painfully obvious, we’re embarrassed we didn’t already know. [Cosmo AU]

IKEA might team up with Amazon, and we’re freaking out. [Inc]