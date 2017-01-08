Please Welcome Bella Thorne to the Makeup-Free Girl Squad

We’re used to see Bella Thorne looking flawless, but over the weekend, the 19-year-old actress shared a secret with her Instagram followers: She suffers from acne, too. Thorne posted a photo on the ‘gram, saying, “real skin alert 🚨 it’s no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it’s clear and sometimes it’s just not. I’m very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn’t feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does!”

She continued, “It’s only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have “perfect skin” to be considered socially acceptable. I’m here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I’m going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol”

Take a look at the photo here:

While she obviously looks amazing, we applaud her for getting real about acne—a problem that just about every teenager in the world has dealt with. But it’s not the first time Thorne went makeup-free: A few months ago, she stepped out in L.A. for a workout with no makeup on her face. And girlfriend looked bomb.

We’re absolutely loving the makeup free movement many celebrities have fully embraced this year, starting when Alicia Keys wrote an essay swearing off the stuff for Lenny, continuing as high-profile faces including Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Mila Kunis, and Jennifer Lopez graced everything from social media and magazine covers to red carpets and city streets sans makeup, and ending … possibly never.

Though the Daily Mail pointed out that Thorne appeared a bit tired in these paparazzi snaps (thanks, guys!) let it be said: She looks flawless. Also, let it be stated for the record that she apparently spent the long weekend at something called the Nocturnal Wonderland at the San Manuel Amphitheater in California, so—yeah, she was probably pretty tired, thank you very much. (Plus, the sun is in her face. Leave the girl alone.)

Thorne has spoken about skin issues in the past, so she’s probably feeling especially good to be wandering around Beverly Hills sans makeup. “Personally, I struggled with acne for a long time,” the 18-year-old wrote on Instagram earlier this year. “I used to cry every night because I thought I looked so ugly. I used to read comments about my face, my skin, my nose, my eyes, and even my beauty marks people didn’t approve of.” 😢

You look bella, Bella!

Here are a couple more makeup-free shots from her Instagram. See what we mean? #Flawless.