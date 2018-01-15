Bella Thorne’s Crazy-Colorful Hair Evolution Will Have You Seeing the Rainbow

If you follow Bella Thorne on Instagram, you know that she loves to change up her hair—a lot. From her days as a Disney Channel actress, when she sported auburn-red locks, to her time with blue, pink, orange, mint-blonde, and ice-white hair (sometimes, all at once), the 20-year-old is the definition of a hair chameleon.
Because we’re sure the “Famous in Love” star’s tresses are nowhere done changing, we decided to look back on her crazy-awesome hair evolution—from the insanely colorful from the more subdued. We might not be able to pull off neon shades like pink and purple, but at least we can live vicariously through Thorne’s hair. Check out Thorne’s epic hair evolution (and see the rainbow), ahead.
March 2008
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2009
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2009
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2009
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2010
Photo:
Getty Images
September 2010
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2011
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2011
Photo:
Getty Images
February 2012
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2012
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2013
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2013
Photo:
Getty Images
March 2014
Photo:
Getty Images
October 2014
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2015
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2015
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
November 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2016
Photo:
Getty Images
January 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
April 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
May 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
June 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
July 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
August 2017
Photo:
Getty Images
December 2017
Photo:
Getty Images